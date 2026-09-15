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Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is thrilled to unveil plans to bring their proven model for intentional, girl-centered programming back to Ventura County. We are pleased to welcome a new Director of Partnerships and Expansion to our administrative team to aid with the growth initiative and building partnerships throughout the region.

The expansion back into Ventura County marks a momentous leap towards Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s three-year goal to significantly expand its reach and double its impact along the central coast. Their holistic, researched-informed programming will bring mentorship, leadership development, college and career readiness, and STEM-based curriculum to Ventura County, with programs serving girls and young women ages 4-24.

Community leaders, families, educators, and schools in neighboring communities have long expressed a strong need for accessible programs that support the social, emotional, academic, and leadership development of girls and young women.

In 2017, Girls Inc. responded to that need by initiating the Bold Futures Mentoring Project in the Ventura County community of Santa Paula. The program served participants aged 9-14, helping girls stay engaged in school, build healthy relationships, and reduce risky behaviors through mentorship and evidence-backed programming. The program ran for three years before its progress was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Girls Inc. is looking to reestablish a presence in the area and bring mentorship and resources to girls in Ventura County communities once again.

In addition to direct programming, Girls Inc. creates spaces where girls are encouraged to use their voices, take healthy risks, and see themselves as leaders in their schools and communities.

Participants benefit from consistent relationships with caring adult mentors and peers who reinforce the message that they are capable and valued, build confidence through STEM, literacy, and athletic enrichment opportunities, and envision bright futures for themselves through programs that prepare them for college and careers. We are fortunate to have highly passionate staff who care deeply about the unique needs of each girl and are dedicated to delivering high-quality programming that offers girls opportunities to be themselves, make meaningful connections, and thrive academically. When girls form bonds with their facilitators and receive tailored mentorship and support, they are more likely to gain confidence, take healthy risks, and feel safe and supported.

Many families in the region also face barriers to enrichment opportunities, including financial hardship, limited access to after-school programs, and a lack of gender-responsive services designed specifically to meet the needs of girls. An independent study conducted by Hana Consulting found that of Ventura’s 14 elementary schools, half of the schools’ students scored below average for English and Mathematics. Girls Inc. programming will aim to address these gaps by creating environments where participants are empowered to reach their full potential and receive tailored academic support while lowering barriers to affordability through need-based scholarships.

Through years of direct service, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria has demonstrated the transformative impact that supportive spaces, positive mentorship, and research-informed programming can have on girls’ confidence, academic achievement, emotional well-being, and future aspirations. As the needs of girls and young women continue to grow, particularly among underserved communities, expanding access to these opportunities has become increasingly important.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria recently welcomed Erika Cabral as its new Director of Partnerships and Expansion. Erika brings extensive experience that will aid the organization’s growth initiatives throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, including a background in community outreach, engagement, and partnership development, and a strong network of community-based organizations and leaders throughout Ventura County.

As Girls Inc. expands, Erika will play a vital role in building partnerships that help bring Girls Inc. programming to schools, community organizations, and youth-serving agencies across the region.

“We are thrilled to be re-entering Ventura County after a six-year hiatus. We have seen the positive impact our programs have had on several generations of Carpinteria women and girls, and we want to offer these same opportunities to youth in Ventura. We are eager to connect with community partners and mobilizers who share our passion for girls’ empowerment and can help us envision this new expansion.” -Jamie Collins, Executive Director, Girls Inc. Of Carpinteria

By expanding into Ventura County, Girls Inc. hopes to build more long-term pathways for girls to succeed academically, develop leadership skills, and thrive as confident members of their communities. This expansion represents not only organizational growth, but also a meaningful investment in the future of local girls and young women.

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Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Inc., a national nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Each year, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria serves more than 700 youth and young adults ages 4-24 in Santa Barbara County.