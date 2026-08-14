Governor Newsom to Pass Baton on Extending Operations at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant

Governor Gavin Newsom has kicked the can of California’s nuclear future to the next administration, he recently announced at a press conference in Oakland.

Diablo Canyon, California’s single remaining nuclear power plant, is scheduled to stop operating in 2030.

However, a push to keep it running until 2045 has gained headway, obtaining approval from the Federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission and a letter of support from more than 50 California representatives, including Santa Barbara County Supervisor Bob Nelson and Solvang Mayor David Brown.

But extending the Central Coast power plant’s lifespan another 15 years hinges on the state’s approval, which the governor said he will not be granting during his last months in office.

“Well, we just finished the process that unfolded over the course of the last 4 or 5 years, just to extend its life,” Newsom said. “That will be the baton that I will pass on to the next administration. So that will be the determination of the next administration.”

Some are happy with the punt. Others not so much.

The Diablo Canyon 2045 Coalition was hoping to secure the state’s approval this year, noting economic concerns and the plant’s position as a reliable, “carbon-free” energy source.

In a statement, the coalition said that if the state passed the extension this year, it would avoid “costly and unnecessary fallback energy procurements and save up to $1.3 billion in the first year,” and every year it operates after that, citing a study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

However, San Luis Obispo–based nonprofit Mothers for Peace view the delay as a victory. They have been fighting Diablo’s extension based on safety and environmental concerns, asserting that no decision should be made about its future until seismic work is complete and reactor vessel embrittlement data has been publicly released and reviewed. Potential exposure to radiation and the creation of radioactive waste are sticking points for the group. Additionally, they have pointed to a study by UC Santa Barbara’s 2035 Initiative that alleged ratepayers could be overpaying to keep Diablo Canyon running.

“This is good news because it buys us more time to communicate with our legislators,” the group said in a statement.

In a statement, PG&E said it supports the state’s policy makers as they “evaluate this critical asset for California.”