Announcement

California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Latest Action on Mail Voting

By California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D.
Tue Aug 25, 2026 | 11:23am
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California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., issued the following statement in response to today’s U.S. Supreme Court opinion, allowing the Trump administration to continue pursuing changes to mail voting. While legal challenges continue through the courts, California’s current election rules remain in effect.  

“At a time when voter confidence is already fragile, the Supreme Court is giving a green light to President Trump’s attempts to take over our election system and sow distrust in state elections. This unconstitutional power grab threatens to disenfranchise California voters, and it will not stand.  

Today’s Supreme Court ruling says nothing about the lawfulness of President Trump’s Executive Order; it only addresses the timing of the States’ challenge. California will continue to pursue all available options and fight against this unlawful Executive Order. 

Rest assured California’s elections officials will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that every eligible California voter has the right to cast a mail ballot and have that vote count. ”

Tue Aug 25, 2026 | 22:19pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/08/25/california-secretary-of-state-shirley-n-weber-ph-d-issues-statement-on-supreme-courts-latest-action-on-mail-voting/

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