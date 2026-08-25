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Honoring a barbecue tradition that’s more than 150 years old, the Santa Maria Barbecue and Music Festival returns to Pioneer Park in Santa Maria September 18-20, 2026. The event includes Santa Maria Style barbecue tastings, a beer festival, more than 20 bands, a carnival and much more. Tickets for barbecue tastings, the beer festival and ride wristbands are available at https://www.smbbqfestival.com.

“Santa Maria Style barbecue is more than a way of grilling—it’s a part of our region’s heritage, passed down through generations and kept alive by the people who continue to share it,” said Suzanne Singh, vice president of economic development for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “The Santa Maria Barbecue and Music Festival celebrates that tradition by bringing together the grill masters who carry it forward, giving them a chance to showcase their skills, share their craft and help ensure Santa Maria Style barbecue remains a defining part of our community for generations to come.”

Santa Maria Valley is the California Central Coast destination that put West Coast barbecue on the map. Originating in the mid-1800s, local ranchers hosted Spanish-style feasts to show gratitude towards their fellow vaqueros (America’s first cowboys). The feast consisted of meat slow roasted over the flames of a red-oak fire, served with a side of pinquito beans and a fresh green salad. Santa Maria Style has since evolved to include tri-tip, popularized in the 1950s.

In honor of that tradition, 15 BBQ teams will compete for top honors at the festival, preparing tastings for hundreds of attendees. In addition to the barbecue tastings, attendees who are 21+ can purchase tickets to the Santa Maria Beer Festival to sample from local breweries and wineries, along with ciders and spirits.

The festival will also include more than 20 bands over the three days, with headliners Los Hermanos Mendoza and reggae legend Pato Banton on Saturday and Sunday night. A carnival with rides and games, as well as more than 40 food and merchant vendors, will round out the event. A free shuttle will be provided by Smooth on Saturday.

Located in the heart of California’s Central Coast, Santa Maria Valley is deep-rooted in culture and home to award-winning wineries and easily accessible outdoor adventures with plenty of room to stretch out. The area also boasts a treasure trove of options to discover Santa Maria Style barbecue. Dreaming of red-oak smoke and tri-tip from afar? Make it from home anytime with the Official Santa Maria Style Barbecue Cookbook. For more information, visit santamariavalley.com.