The California Avocado Festival is back October 2 through 4 for another year of everything avocado. Seriously, everything. This year, the nonprofit festival is celebrating 40 years of the beloved Carpinteria tradition and its star fruit. In honor of this milestone, here are 40 fun facts about AvoFest.
- The idea for the festival was born in 1986 at a meeting between community leaders Rob Godfrey, Connie Korbel, Debbie Murphy, Fran Puccinelli, Bob Ealee, and John Franklin.
- The festival was originally conceived as a way for Carpinteria nonprofits to raise money after strained city funding.
- Festival organizers say that October is one of the sunniest months, and therefore, the best time to host the annual festival.
- This year’s festival runs for three days: Friday, October 2; Saturday, October 3; and Sunday, October 4.
- On Friday, there’s a local’s block party open to all from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission is free!
- There’s an Avo Themed Costume Contest, come dressed up in your best avo fit!
- The festival is in the heart of downtown Carpinteria, stretching Linden Avenue between Carpinteria Avenue and 6th Street.
- Over 60 bands are scheduled to play across four stages this year.
- The Upbeat, Cornerstone, and South on Linden are among these bands.
- Santa Barbara County is the third largest avocado producer in North America, and Carpinteria is a major contributor.
- The California Avocado Festival is a nonprofit organization that promotes Carpinteria’s agriculture and funds community projects.
- The event helps local nonprofits raise over $100,000 for their organizations annually, and the festival itself gives back $20,000 to the community through the Carpinteria Education Foundation, Future Farmers of America, Howard School, and the Carpinteria Skate Foundation.
- The festival is put on by the same team that produces the Summer Solstice Festival and the Earth Day Festival.
- There is a Guacamole Contest on Sunday, October 4 at 11:30 a.m. Trophies will be given for Best Guacamole, Best Presentation, and Honorable Mention.
- 15 food vendors will be present this year to continue experimenting with the fruit.
- Think you can hold a 10 lb. bag of Avocados the longest? There is a Strong Arm Contest on Saturday, October 3 at noon just for you!
- This year, there is a youth category (13 and under) and adult category (ages 14+).
- 1st place will receive a $100 gift card, an avofest swag bag, and bragging rights. 2nd place receives a $50 gift card and an avofest swag bag. Registration opens at 11:15 a.m.
- The festival usually attracts thousands of visitors over the course of the weekend.
- Over 200 volunteers make the festival possible.
- The kids’ zone this year will feature a miniature Ferris wheel.
- Thanks to Endwell Hospitality, kids under 5 can ride free on the Ferris Wheel.
- The festival has also supported scholarships for local students studying music, culinary arts, fine arts, and agriculture.
- Rori’s is offering Avocado Ice Cream!
- The Carpinteria High School Cheerleaders are bringing homemade guacamole.
- The Lions have a Tri-Tip Sandwich.
- The Carp Surf Club is serving up a Rootbeer Float.
- The Rotary Club is cooling it down with Snowcones.
- Additional donations can be made on the Avo Fest website!
- There is a youth stage with youth performers all day long.
- And a kids dance party Saturday Night from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Youth Stage!
- Elubia’s will have their famous Pupusas topped with Avocado.
- Dave’s Dogs is serving the SB Dog with Avocado!
- Spencer Makenzies from Ventura will be doing deep fried Avocado.
- Chilitepin food truck will be doing tacos.
- The Expo Tent will present on the culture and heritage of avocados in Carpinteria.
- The Bliss Family is telling the agricultural story with demonstrations and education.
- Visit avofest.org for more information on the beloved anniversary weekend.
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