The California Avocado Festival is back October 2 through 4 for another year of everything avocado. Seriously, everything. This year, the nonprofit festival is celebrating 40 years of the beloved Carpinteria tradition and its star fruit. In honor of this milestone, here are 40 fun facts about AvoFest.

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40 Fun Facts to Celebrate 40 Years of the California Avocado Festival

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