Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Travelers on Highway 192 between Montecito and Carpinteria will encounter a full overnight closure Monday, August 31.

This full closure will take place Tuesday, September 1 and 2 from 8 pm to 6 am at the following locations:

· Sept. 1: between Gobernador Canyon Road and Shepard Pesa Road

· Sept. 2: Lillingston Canyon Road and Gobernador Canyon Road

Crews will be working at locations to replace Southern California Edison poles.

The following detours will be available:

· Travelers heading south on Highway 192 will be detoured in Ortega Ridge Road.

· Travelers heading north on Highway 192 will be detoured onto Toro Canyon Road.

Access will be allowed to residents in the area of the full closure. Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure. Please allow for extra time for your travels.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.