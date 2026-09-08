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Santa Barbara, CA— Nature Rangers Wilderness Programs will host its second annual Picnic With a Purpose, bringing the Santa Barbara community together to raise scholarship funds that help local children experience the outdoors through hands-on nature education.

The nonprofit’s scholarship program helps remove financial barriers for families who otherwise may not be able to participate in Nature Rangers programs. Funds raised at the event will provide scholarships for children to take part in outdoor exploration, hands-on science, nature journaling, wilderness skills and imaginative play.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the confidence and sense of wonder that comes from spending meaningful time in nature, ” said Tracy Thomas, founder and executive director of Nature Rangers. “This event is a way for our community to come together and make those experiences accessible to more children. ”

This year’s Picnic With a Purpose is generously sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, with Melville Winery providing all of the wine for the event. Their support, along with contributions from community members and local businesses, will help expand Nature Rangers’ ability to provide scholarships throughout the coming year.

The afternoon will feature a picnic-style gathering, wine, community connection and a paddle raise dedicated entirely to the Nature Rangers Scholarship Fund.

Nature Rangers serves more than 300 children annually through nature-based programs for preschool through middle school. The organization uses nature as a classroom to help children develop curiosity, confidence, problem-solving skills and a deeper connection to the world around them.

“We are incredibly grateful to the local businesses and families who believe that access to nature should be something every child can experience, ” Thomas said. “When our community invests in children, the impact reaches far beyond a single day outdoors. ”

Event Details

What: 2nd Annual Picnic With a Purpose

Benefiting: Nature Rangers Scholarship Fund

When: September 17, 2026

Where: Local home in Montecito

Information: naturerangers.org/picnic2026



Community members who cannot attend may also support the scholarship fund through a donation.

About Nature Rangers Wilderness Programs



Nature Rangers Wilderness Programs is a Santa Barbara-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing nature-based education for children from preschool through middle school. Through hands-on science, wilderness exploration and guided nature experiences, Nature Rangers helps children build confidence, curiosity, resilience and a lifelong connection to the natural world.