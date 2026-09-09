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The sounds of singing and drumming and the sights of colorful regalia and traditional food will grace Santa Ynez as Native American tribes from throughout North America gather to celebrate Indigenous heritage and culture at the Chumash Intertribal Powwow on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4. The two-day gathering, which is the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ largest cultural event of the year, features dancing, singing, drumming, arts, crafts, food and more.

The powwow is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 4 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free, and parking is free.

The tribe’s first powwow was held in 1965 as a fundraiser to bring running water to the Santa Ynez Reservation. More than 60 years later, the annual event continues to unite tribes from across North America while providing an opportunity to share Chumash culture, traditions and heritage with the local community.

To mark the start of the powwow each day, Santa Ynez Chumash Community Members will open the ceremony with traditional song and dance at 11 a.m., followed by Gourd Singing at noon and Grand Entry at 1 p.m. Each day also features exciting contest dancing from various age groups. This is the fifth consecutive year the tribe is hosting the annual event in Santa Ynez, returning to sacred tribal grounds after decades of hosting the event at Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara.

“The annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow reflects the resilience, vitality and enduring traditions of Native people,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “As tribes come together in Santa Ynez to dance, sing and share their cultures, we celebrate not only our heritage, but the connections that unite us.”

The annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow draws hundreds of members of tribal nations from throughout the U.S. and Canada to participate in dancing and drumming competitions, with more than $167,000 in cash prizes being offered this year. Dancing categories range in age from young children to 70 years and older. Dance styles include traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin, cloth and chicken. The event will also feature informational booths, Native American artisan booths and vendors selling traditional Native foods, regalia and arts and crafts.

The powwow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers, known as the Powwow Committee, who plan, organize and operate the two-day event. The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences, focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting Native American self-reliance and pride.

The Powwow Committee is also proud to recognize Frank Dominguez, whose original design was selected as the winner of the annual Powwow Art Contest. Inspired by Chumash rock art and ancestral knowledge, Dominguez’s artwork was chosen from 13 entries submitted by seven Santa Ynez Chumash Community Members and will serve as the official logo and artwork for this year’s event.

The Chumash Intertribal Powwow is a zero waste event. Guests are encouraged to bring their reusable water bottles and support the event’s green vendors by disposing of trash and recyclables in the proper receptacle bins.

For more information on the powwow, call 805-688-7997 or visit chumash.gov/powwow.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.