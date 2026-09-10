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Construction will begin soon on two key transportation and coastal access projects in the Summerland area.



Construction of the Santa Claus Lane Streetscape and Coastal Access Improvements Project Phase 2 began on September 1. This project includes construction of a new pedestrian at‑grade railroad crossing to provide safe public access to Santa Claus Lane Beach. This work is needed to improve coastal access in a location where the Union Pacific Railroad right‑of‑way currently limits safe entry to the shoreline. Road travel will not be affected, but beach access will be limited to an entrance west of the commercial area. The temporary fence will be removed once construction is complete. No parking signs will be posted along the construction area. The contractor may temporarily remove signs during non-working hours to provide more parking. The $11 million project is paid for through State Interregional Transportation Improvement Program funds. Construction will continue into summer 2027.



The County is also constructing an 800‑foot multi‑use path to connect the existing Class I bike path over Ortega Hill to bicycle and pedestrian facilities along N. Jameson Lane. This project fills a long‑standing gap in the California Coastal Trail and Pacific Bike Route, improving safety and mobility for cyclists and pedestrians traveling between Montecito and Summerland. During working hours, the contractor will use traffic control for one lane of alternating traffic. During non-working hours, if the full width of the lane cannot be restored, the contractor will operate temporary traffic signals to direct traffic through the construction area. The construction contract totals $1.5 million and is fully funded through the State’s Solution Congested Corridors Program. Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2026 and last through January 2027.



Toro Enterprises, Inc. will construct both projects. For more information on Santa Barbara County Transportation Division projects, visit http://www.pwsb.net.