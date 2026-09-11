Free Lunch, Train Station Tours Offer a Fresh Look at the Commute

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Employees commuting from Ventura County and Carpinteria to Santa Barbara can get a firsthand look at commuting by train during a free pop-up Lunch and Learn event on Sept. 30.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) will host the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Santa Barbara Train Station, giving commuters a chance to stop by during their lunch break, enjoy a free street tacos available on a first-come, first-served basis, tour the station and learn how to access up to 10 free train rides for their commute.

Representatives from Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, Santa Barbara MTD, BCycle, and SBCAG will be on hand to answer questions and help commuters learn about options to spend less time behind the wheel and more time working from the window seat. The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department will also participate in the event.

Hourly station tours will give participants a firsthand look at what happens after they step off the train. Tours will highlight station amenities and nearby connections, including bike lockers, BCycle bike share and the Santa Barbara MTD shuttle pickup location. Participants will also hear a few fun facts about the historic station, surrounding area and train travel in Santa Barbara — including some things even longtime commuters may not know.

Free street tacos will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, along with giveaways and commuter information. Attendees do not need to stay for the entire event and can drop in at any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Credit: Pacific Surfliner

Credit: Pacific Surfliner

Credit: Pacific Surfliner

Credit: Pacific Surfliner

City of Santa Barbara employee William Alva regularly commutes by train from Simi Valley to Santa Barbara and said taking the train has changed how he experiences his commute.

“Instead of sitting in traffic, I get to relax and enjoy the gorgeous coastal views,” Alva said. “I’ve also had the pleasure of meeting fellow commuters and getting to know the friendly Amtrak staff.”

For Alva, the train has also changed how his commute fits into his day.

“It’s helped me find a better balance between work and personal life,” Alva said. “There’s something special about starting and ending the workday with a scenic train ride.”

TRAIN LUNCH AND LEARN POP-UP

When: 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30

Where: Santa Barbara Train Station, 209 State St., Santa Barbara

What: Free street tacos first come, first serve basis. Hourly station tours, giveaways and commuter information and details on how eligible commuters can access free train rides.

Who: Employees commuting from Ventura County and Carpinteria to Santa Barbara are especially encouraged to attend.

The pop-up event is part of ongoing outreach following the launch of expanded Pacific Surfliner train service in May in partnership with LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Ventura County Transportation Commission and SBCAG. Measure A, Santa Barbara County’s voter-approved transportation sales tax, helps fund the expanded Pacific Surfliner service, providing commuters an alternative to driving in traffic between Ventura County, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara during peak commute times.

SBCAG encourages Santa Barbara employers to share the event with employees who commute from Ventura County or Carpinteria. To learn more about taking the train to work, visit http://www.sbcag.org/train, email info@sbcag.org or call (805) 600-4477.