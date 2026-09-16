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Caltrans will begin a vegetation control project in Santa Barbara County along Highway 166 on Monday, September 21.

Crews will be removing vegetation and brush along a 40-mile segment of the Highway 166 shoulder starting at the Junction of Highway 101 and 166 east to just west of Gifford Creek Bridge.

Travelers can expect daytime one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. Drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

This project is in support of California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan to manage vegetation and mitigate wildfire risk along the state highway system. Crews are removing on average between 8,000 and 10,000 lbs. of dense brush daily. The project is expected to be completed by October 30.

The contractor for this $1 million fuel reduction plan is Burn Bot, Inc. of South San Francisco, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.