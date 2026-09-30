First 5 Santa Barbara County to Host Dr. Maryam Kia

First 5 Santa Barbara County is hosting Dr. Maryam Kia for a virtual Ed talk on Thursday, October 1, 3-4:30 p.m. Dr. Kia will be speaking about “Learning the Language of Resilience,” sharing personal stories, clinical insights, and emerging research, underscoring how resilience is never built in isolation.

Dr. Kia will explore how resilience grows in communities rooted in belonging, shared experiences, and the courage to heal together. She will share how connection, emotional regulation, and restorative practices can act as a road map for helping children learn the language of resilience.

This is a free event held via Zoom, though registration is required. The first 100 registrants will get a free copy of her new book, A Suitcase Is Full.

Her debut picture book encourages young readers to discover the wonder and magic of their own suitcase. A Suitcase Is Full is a heartfelt picture book inspired by her own childhood journey after her family was forced to flee Iran, highlighting the beauty of embracing change while leaving and finding home.

On November 14, Dr. Kia will be participating in the 74th annual Breakfast with Authors, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, a program featuring children’s and young adult authors, illustrators, and storytellers. It is an opportunity for authors to eat breakfast with children who attend and talk about the creative process behind their books.

For more information on the First 5 Santa Barbara County Virtual Ed talk with Dr. Kia on Thursday, October 1 from 3-4:30 p.m., visit mailchi.mp/first5sbc/register-today-first-5-sbcs-fall-ed-talk. For more information on the 74th annual Breakfast with Authors at the Santa Barbara County Education Office (4400 Cathedral Oaks Rd.) on Saturday, November 14, from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m., see sbceo.org/programs/ets/events/breakfast.