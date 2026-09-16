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The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a vibrant lineup of events throughout downtown this week, including a Solstice Theme Party and Fashion Show, M. Special’s 6th Anniversary Party, State of Mind Café’s Community Open House, a vintage market, live performances, cultural activities, and more.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

“The Sixties” Tribute Concert: Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara at El Presidio de Santa Barbara State Historic Park (Friday, September 18, 7:00 PM)

(Friday, September 18, 7:00 PM) Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour at the Arlington Theatre (Friday, September 18, 8:00 PM)

(Friday, September 18, 8:00 PM) Community Open House at State of Mind Café (Saturday, September 19, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, September 19, 9:00 AM) 6th Anniversary Party at M. Special Brewing Co. (Saturday, September 19, 2:00 PM)

(Saturday, September 19, 2:00 PM) The Community Environmental Council’s Green Gala (Saturday, September 19, 4:30 PM)

(Saturday, September 19, 4:30 PM) Solstice Theme Party and Fashion Show at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park (Saturday, September 19, 5:00 PM)

(Saturday, September 19, 5:00 PM) BAAD Sunday Vintage Market at EOS Lounge (Sunday, September 20, 12:00 PM)

(Sunday, September 20, 12:00 PM) True Crime Night at Longoria Wines (Sunday, September 20, 6:00 PM)

Cowboy Junkies – Celebrating 40 Years and Beyond at the Lobero Theatre (Sunday, September 20, 7:00 PM)

(Sunday, September 20, 7:00 PM) Monday Night Football Watch Party at SOhO (Monday, September 21, 5:15 PM)

(Monday, September 21, 5:15 PM) The Scent of Color at Art & Soul (Wednesday, September 23, 6:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing: Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street).

Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street). Santa Barbara Beautiful’s Annual Awards: SBB is best known for its Annual Beautification Awards, but its impact runs deeper. Join them for their 61st Annual Awards Celebration at the Cabrillo Pavilion on Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 PM.

SBB is best known for its Annual Beautification Awards, but its impact runs deeper. Join them for their 61st Annual Awards Celebration at the Cabrillo Pavilion on Sunday, September 27 at 3:00 PM. Colors of the Coast Exhibition (On Display until September 27) : Art & Soul presents Colors of the Coast by Santa Barbara artist Sylvan Butera Rich, capturing California’s coastal landscapes through memory, intuition, and expressive color.

(On Display until September 27) Art & Soul presents Colors of the Coast by Santa Barbara artist Sylvan Butera Rich, capturing California’s coastal landscapes through memory, intuition, and expressive color. Another Room Exhibition (On Display until September 27) : Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery presents Another Room, the gallery’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to photography, featuring Los Angeles-based German photographer Michael EB Detto.

(On Display until September 27) Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery presents Another Room, the gallery’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to photography, featuring Los Angeles-based German photographer Michael EB Detto. Pianos on State (September 29-October 19): This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance.

(September 29-October 19): This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance. Ready to Hang Call to Artists: The Ready to Hang Artist Entry is open. The Community Arts Workshop is seeking all types of art – painting, print, fabric, photography, assemblage, clay, wood, and more! All styles, all mediums, all experience levels, all ages, all people.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.