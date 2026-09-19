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Election 2026

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Mail-In Voting Limits as November Election Nears

Gov. Gavin Newsom Celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision Shooting Down President Trump’s Proposal to Restrict Mail-In Voting Just Before the November Midterm Election

By Lynn La, CalMatters
Sat Sep 19, 2026 | 10:00am
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Donald Trump | Credit: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

The Santa Barbara Independent republishes stories from CalMatters.org on state and local issues impacting readers in Santa Barbara County.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected — for now — the Trump administration’s efforts to limit mail-in voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election through new rules issued by the U.S. Postal Service. 

In his concurring opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh left open the possibility that the postal service does have the authority to implement the rules, but that it “would be arbitrary and capricious” to do so during the 2026 elections because states and local elections officials won’t have enough time to comply.

California was among the states that sued over the rules and previously over an executive order Trump issued to limit mail-in voting. California uses universal mail-in voting, meaning it sends ballots to all registered voters.

Gov. Gavin Newsom applauded the high court’s decision. “Finally, 50 days out, and the American people have certainty when it comes to our country’s electoral process: Voting is safe, vote-by-mail is accessible to any and all who need it. And I encourage every Californian to make their voice heard this November,” he said.

The Trump administration wants to create a federal database of registered voters that the postal service would then cross reference to ensure mail-in ballots are only delivered to eligible voters. The president’s plan would have had the postal service refuse to deliver ballots in states that withhold voter data.

California election officials previously told CalMatters that the state uses ballots that largely comply with other changes the Trump administration wanted, including sending envelopes with scannable bar codes.

But other states might have had to make immediate changes to their ballots and election plans had the Supreme Court allowed the Postal Service rules to take effect. 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the stakes of the lawsuit “could not have been higher.” 

“Had this rule been allowed to take effect, the consequences would have been catastrophic,” he said.

California counties will begin sending out ballots the first week of October.

This story originally appeared on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.
Sat Sep 19, 2026 | 18:20pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/09/19/u-s-supreme-court-rejects-trumps-mail-in-voting-limits-as-november-election-nears/

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