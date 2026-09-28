Friedman Holds Big Fundraising Lead over Sneddon in Santa Barbara Mayor’s Race; Dem Council Favorites Lead Cash Dash in Districts

This story first appeared at SB Newsmakers.

Democratic favorite Kristen Sneddon still trails chief rival Eric Friedman significantly in fundraising for the Santa Barbara mayor’s race, but the party’s candidates for three open city council seats lead foes in collecting campaign cash, new reports show.

With just over six weeks to go before the Nov. 3 election, Friedman has almost doubled Sneddon’s overall fundraising and has more than twice as much cash in the bank. Mayoral candidate Wendy Sims-Moten does not yet have a report on the city’s website for the reporting period ending Sept. 19.

Here is how the two leading candidates stand as the campaign’s home stretch begins:

Total raised in 2026:

Friedman: $185,916

Sneddon: $95,305

Cash on hand as of Sept. 19:

Friedman: $163,934

Sneddon: $70,652

Friedman’s financial edge is significant because it is one way to help offset the organizational advantage Sneddon holds because of her Democratic endorsement — which brings volunteer canvassers, a mailed slate card and targeted voter data, among other benefits.

In a city where 59 percent of voters are registered Democrats, according to the registrar’s office, the party endorsement is an important signifier for voters who may not follow the campaign and City Hall issues closely.

Notable names: Friedman collected $4,996 from commercial real estate baron Jim Knell’s Sima Corp.; $2,500 from downtown landlord Richard Berti; $500 from influential attorney Randy Fox … Sneddon received $5,000 from Friends of State Street president Sharon Rich; $3,950 each from prominent attorney Laurie Ashton and her husband; and $1,000 from philanthropist Sara Miller McCune.

The council races. The rest of the Democratic-backed slate in city council races is winning the fundraising competition, the new campaign reports show:

District 4. In the race for the open seat now held by Sneddon, representing the Riviera, Mission Canyon, Eucalyptus Hill and other neighborhoods, Democratic-endorsed liberal and tech lobbyist Devon Wardlow and registered independent rival and retired tech executive Monte Wilson each has raised about $85,000 overall — but she holds an advantage over him and two other candidates in cash on hand, the most critical number in the closing weeks of a campaign.

District 4 cash on hand:

Devon Wardlow: $68,939

Monte Wilson: $53,624

Genevieve Taft-Vazquez: $19,332

Jason Dominguez: $969

Notable names: Wardlow has received $4,000 from the Service Employees International Union local representing many City Hall employees, $3,500 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, $1,000 from the plumbers union and $1,500 from MarBorg Industries … MarBorg, the city’s waste collector, gave the same amount to Wilson, who also received $4,999 from Sima Corp … Taft-Vazquez received $3,000 from Montecito restaurateur Graham Duncan and $1,000 from Democratic Women of Santa Barbara powerhouse Suzanne Cohen.

District 5. In the contest to replace Friedman, representing Upper State, San Roque and nearby neighborhoods, Democratic-backed Ian Baucke — a district aide to state Sen. Monique Limón — has raised more than $18,000 overall, compared to $8,800 for career film producer Cevin Cathell and $850 for financial services consultant James Zurlinden.

District 5 cash on hand:

Ian Baucke: $10,450

Cevin Cathell: $8,491

James Zurlinden: $550

Notable names: Baucke has received $4,000 from the City Hall SEIU union; $2,100 from his father, Planning Commissioner John Baucke, and mother, Julia; and smaller contributions from Democratic Party chair Christian Alonso ($250) and City Hall influencer Ben Romo ($200) … Cathell received a $1,000 donation from Mayor Randy Rowse’s political committee and a combined $1,250 from conservative thought leaders Jeff Giordano and Brian Goebel.

District 6. In the race to replace termed-out council member Meagan Harmon, representing downtown, Democratic favorite and school board member Gabe Escobedo has raised nearly $20,000 overall, while challenger and real estate agent Alexander Stoeber has received nearly $15,000. The two other candidates, Anabella Lehne and Jason Carlton, do not have campaign statements on file.

District 6 cash on hand:

Gabe Escobedo: $13,919

Alexander Stoeber: $6,405

Notable names: Escobedo has received large donations from the SEIU local representing City Hall employees ($2,000), Democratic Women of Santa Barbara ($2,500) and Supervisor Laura Capps ($2,000), while Stoeber’s largest donor is downtown commercial real estate power Jim Knell, through his Sima Corp. ($4,999).

You can find all the campaign reports here.