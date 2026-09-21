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Flying Goat Cellars is collaborating with Darkhorse Polo for a morning of Bubbles, Caviar & Polo. The finals of the Boss Lady Polo Tournament will be featured at the event on September 27 at 10am. Tres Osos Ranch will showcase their beautiful venue and Darkhorse Polo offerings, Bear Bubbles sparkling wine and caviar bumps. Flying Goat Pinot Noir will also be available for tasting. Tres Osos Ranch is located on the Santa Ynez River at 1340 W. Highway 246, just west of Buellton. Bring a fold-up chair or tailgate for field side viewing and socializing. No entry fee but RSVP required at info@flyinggoatcellars.com.



Award-winning Flying Goat Cellars winemaker Norm Yost handcrafted the tasty méthode champenoise Bear Bubbles Blanc de Noirs as a special project for Tres Osos Ranch. Yost launched Flying Goat Cellars in 2000. Last year he was named Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance Vintner of the Year. Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room is open Thursday-Monday 11am-4pm and is located at 1521 E. Chestnut Ct. in the Lompoc Wine Ghetto.

Tres Osos Ranch is a family farm offering world class turnout in Santa Barbara County. The 130 acre farm boasts over 55 acres of the finest irrigated pastures in the state and large shaded pipe corrals for grazing, turnout, layup, or retirement for your favorite equine friends. The farm recently added a world class regulation polo field, large polo arena and exercise track for training.

Operating out of Tres Osos Ranch, Darkhorse Polo is built for dedicated adults who want to immerse themselves in polo at any level. Whether you are stepping into the saddle for the first time or refining advanced skills, their programs are designed to elevate your riding, expand your confidence, and surround you with a supportive community. Their training foundation offers exclusive access to the sport of kings for adults at every experience level.