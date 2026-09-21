Santa Barbara County CERT Drill Scheduled for Saturday, October 17

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Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers from across Santa Barbara County are invited to join local emergency management agencies for a multi-jurisdictional CERT Refresher and Full-Scale Emergency Response Drill on Saturday, October 17, 2026.



The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with participant registration opening at 8:30 a.m.



This hands-on exercise offers trained CERT members a unique opportunity to sharpen essential disaster response skills, foster teamwork, refine communication protocols, and practice real-time incident response alongside fellow volunteers and emergency professionals from across the county. The day will begin with a brief skills refresher session before transitioning into an immersive, full-scale scenario.



“Disasters don’t recognize city limits, and neither does our commitment to protecting our neighbors,” said Juliza Briones, City of Carpinteria Emergency Manager. “This drill is all about building muscle memory and honing essential response skills. By putting our training into practice, our CERT members will feel more prepared and ready to step up to serve their local communities and neighbors whenever disaster hits.”



This collaborative drill is brought to you through a joint effort between numerous local cities, educational institutions, and public safety agencies, including:

Cities: Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Solvang

Higher Education: Allan Hancock College and University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB)

Fire Districts & Departments: Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Event supplies and materials for the drill have been generously donated by the Fire Services Training Institute, with lunch for participants generously provided by United Way. Their support helps make this training exercise possible and demonstrates the strong commitment of our community partners.



Participant Requirements & Important Information:

Eligibility: Open to all trained CERT members from any jurisdiction.

Open to all trained CERT members from any jurisdiction. Proof of Training: Participants must provide proof of course completion, including the completion year and jurisdiction.

Participants must provide proof of course completion, including the completion year and jurisdiction. Required Gear: Attendees are required to bring their own CERT backpack, helmet, and personal safety equipment. Closed-toe shoes are mandatory for exercise participation.

Attendees are required to bring their own CERT backpack, helmet, and personal safety equipment. Closed-toe shoes are mandatory for exercise participation. Pre-Registration & Waiver: All participants and volunteers must pre-register and complete signed release forms prior to the event.



How to Register:



Advance registration is mandatory, and walk-ins will not be permitted. Sign-ups close on Monday, October 12, 2026. To register and complete your waiver, please visit cityofcarp.co/certdrill2026 (English) and cityofcarp.co/ CERTEjercicioCondado2026 (Spanish).