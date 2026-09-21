San Ysidro Ranch in the United States Named No. 22 in the 50 Best Hotels 2026

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San Ysidro Ranch , a Ty Warner Property, has been named No. 22 in the global ranking of The 50 Best Hotels 2026. The fourth edition of The 50 Best Hotels has been announced at an awards ceremony in Paris and features industry-defining hotels spanning six continents worldwide.

This evening’s awards ceremony once again united the global travel and hospitality community to celebrate the world’s finest hotels. For the first time in Paris, at one of the city’s most unique locations, Les Salles du Carrousel, the event showcased experiences that will inspire consumers, travellers and hoteliers around the globe.

For more than 130 years, San Ysidro Ranch has served as a secluded retreat in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, where winding paths, lush gardens and vine-covered cottages create an atmosphere of timeless romance and escape. Spread across 550 acres just 90 miles from Los Angeles, the Ranch is steeped in history and has long drawn celebrities, artists and historical figures seeking privacy amid its tranquil surroundings. Today, 38 individually decorated cottages, 17 miles of hiking trails and views stretching toward the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands invite guests to experience the property at an unhurried pace. The Ty Warner Wine Collective offers highly personalized tastings and access to rare vintages, while The Speakeasy, recently named one of the world’s best hotel bars by Forbes Travel Guide, provides an intimate, jazz-filled setting. Beneath the Michelin-recognized Stonehouse Restaurant, a Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning cellar houses 16,000 bottles and a Secret Cellar tasting room. Dining is included with every stay, with menus spanning caviar and seafood towers to beef Wellington sliced tableside. Other standout amenities include a majestic swimming pool set against the hillside with the Plunge Pool Bar, a full-service Salon & Spa housed in a storybook cottage and a mini golf course with Masters touches.

Faye Huggett, Director of Community for The 50 Best Hotels, says: “Bringing The 50 Best Hotels to Paris for the first time has been a privilege, and a fitting backdrop to celebrate the hotels shaping the future of travel. This year’s list recognises not only extraordinary places to stay, but the exceptional people whose vision, craft and care create truly memorable guest experiences. Congratulations to every hotel honoured in 2026, thank you to our Academy whose votes shape the list and everyone who continues to make this a moment the industry look forward to each year.”

“Being recognized by The 50 Best Hotels is a tremendous honor,” said Ian Williams, general manager at San Ysidro Ranch. “To be included among such an iconic and exceptional collection of hotels is a meaningful recognition of the enduring character of San Ysidro Ranch. Our owner, Ty Warner, has always been deeply committed to protecting the Ranch’s legacy and sense of place. That commitment, along with the support of our remarkable staff, allows us to thoughtfully evolve the guest experience while remaining true to the timeless character, privacy and charm that have defined San Ysidro Ranch for generations.”

The 50 Best Hotels 2026 was revealed as part of a live countdown from No.50 to No.1. The ranking is complemented by a series of special awards alongside the extended 51-100 list and reflects the very best travel experiences around the globe, collated from the votes of more than 800 anonymous experts. This voting panel – The 50 Best Hotels Academy – comprises a balanced mix of hoteliers, travel journalists, educators and seasoned luxury travellers, led by a group of industry-leading Academy Chairs.

Cottages at San Ysidro Ranch start at $3,095 inclusive of dining with no resort fees. For more information on San Ysidro Ranch, please visit http://www.sanysidroranch.com .

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About San Ysidro Ranch

Tucked into the leafy foothills of Santa Barbara, San Ysidro Ranch offers a unique blend of ultimate seclusion, privacy, peace and tranquility in an idyllic setting. Thirty-eight vine covered cottages surrounded by incredibly landscaped gardens make this exclusive destination unplugged from the rest of the world. The resort’s 550 lush acres are minutes away from the beach, hiking trails and waterfalls. Indulge in a luxurious treatment at The Salon & Spa, in the privacy of a cottage or on the secluded spa patio under a vine-covered pergola. A coveted destination for dream weddings and special celebrations, San Ysidro Ranch offers magical venues including the gardens where Katharine Hepburn witnessed Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier wed in a secret midnight ceremony, and the cottage shared by Jaqueline and John F. Kennedy during their honeymoon in 1953.