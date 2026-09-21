Dr. Dawn Anderson Opens Downtown Santa Barbara Mathematics Tutoring and Academic Coaching Office

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Dr. Dawn Anderson, mathematics educator, academic coach and founder of A Center for Mindful Mathematics Education, has opened a new private tutoring office in downtown Santa Barbara at 27 East Victoria Street, Suite O.

Anderson brings more than 36 years of experience in mathematics education, including work with secondary and university students and former faculty roles at California State University, Fullerton and the University of Virginia. Her Santa Barbara practice serves students from middle school through college, with individualized support in mathematics, academic coaching and college-admissions test preparation.

At the heart of Anderson’s work is a simple mission: to expand the radius of a child’s mathematical life. Rather than viewing mathematics as a narrow sequence of assignments, tests and grades, she helps students broaden what they believe is possible for themselves as mathematical thinkers – developing understanding, curiosity, confidence, resilience and greater independence.

Her work spans Pre-Algebra through AP Calculus AB and college calculus, along with SAT, ACT and PSAT mathematics preparation. Anderson is also gifted-education certified and holds mathematics teaching credentials in California and Virginia.

“My goal is not simply to help a student get through the next test,” Anderson said. “I want to expand the radius of a child’s mathematical life – helping each student understand the mathematics, trust their own thinking, and carry that confidence into what comes next.”

The downtown office provides a dedicated setting for one-on-one instruction while Anderson continues to work with students and families both locally and online. Her approach combines rigorous mathematics instruction with attention to executive functioning, confidence and the individual learning needs of each student.

After more than two decades in Charlottesville, Virginia, Anderson relocated to Santa Barbara in 2026 and is expanding her private practice and relationships within the local education community.