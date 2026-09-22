Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Persistent investigative work by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives has led to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the 2025 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl near Casitas Pass Road and Via Real in Carpinteria.

In March 2025, the victim reported that she was walking home when an unknown suspect approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her at knifepoint in a landscaped area near the bike path. Detectives began investigating and collected forensic evidence that was submitted for DNA analysis.

Detectives continued pursuing available leads while awaiting forensic results. Based on the evidence and subsequent investigative follow-up, detectives developed probable cause and obtained a Ramey warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Saul Estrada Munoz of Santa Barbara on suspicion of forcible rape, kidnapping to commit rape, and making criminal threats. The warrant also included an allegation that a deadly weapon was used during the sexual assault.

On Monday, September 21, 2026, at approximately 1:23 p.m., Estrada Munoz was located and arrested in the 300-block of West Arrellaga Street in the City of Santa Barbara with the assistance of Santa Barbara Police. He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail.

The Sheriff’s Office recognizes the courage of the victim in reporting the assault and participating in the investigative process. Because the victim is a juvenile and this case involves allegations of sexual assault, no additional identifying information about her will be released. Detectives are sharing Estrada Munoz’s booking photo. This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Detectives at (805)681-4150.