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In recognition of National Coffee with a Cop Day, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office invites community members to join deputies for Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the McDonald’s located at 6900 Camino Real Marketplace Dr. in Goleta.

Coffee with a Cop brings deputies and community members together over a cup of coffee for informal, one-on-one conversations. There are no speeches or presentations, just an opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, learn more about local law enforcement, or simply get to know the deputies who serve the Goleta community.

“National Coffee with a Cop Day is a great reminder that some of the most meaningful connections we make with our community happen through simple conversations,” said Lieutenant Jarrett Morris of the Goleta Police Department. “We enjoy having the opportunity to meet people outside of an enforcement setting, hear what’s on their minds, and build the relationships that help us better serve Goleta.”

Thanks to the generosity of McDonald’s, McCafé coffee will be provided free of charge to attendees during the event.

The Sheriff’s Office looks forward to welcoming residents, business owners, and community partners to stop by, grab a cup of coffee, and spend some time with their local deputies.

Event Details:

What: Coffee with a Cop – National Coffee with a Cop Day

When: Wednesday, October 7, 2026, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Where: McDonald’s, 6900 Camino Real Marketplace Dr., Goleta

Cost: Free