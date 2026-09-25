Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Cottage Health brought together physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory care practitioners and other clinicians from across the region on Friday, September 18, for the 2026 Sepsis Conference, a multidisciplinary educational event focused on the recognition, treatment and management of sepsis.

Credit: Courtesy

The conference offered a day of education highlighting evidence-based practices, emerging research and new approaches to caring for patients with sepsis.

Presentations addressed key areas in sepsis care, including maternal sepsis, antibiotic stewardship, the use of artificial intelligence in sepsis management and recent clinical research.

Featured speakers and presentations included:

John Ozimek, DO — Maternal Sepsis: Early Recognition, Rapid Response and Saving Lives Andrea Zambrano, MD — Antibiotic Stewardship in Sepsis: Balancing Urgency and Precision Gabriel Wardi, MD, MPH — Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Transform Sepsis Management Natalie Achamallah, MD — Sepsis Snip-Its: A Rapid Review of Today’s Most Influential Studies

Credit: Courtesy

“The Sepsis Conference reflects our ongoing commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the latest knowledge and tools to recognize and treat sepsis effectively while celebrating those who dedicate themselves to improving patient outcomes,” said Laura Canfield, Laura Canfield, Chief Nursing Officer at Cottage Health.

The conference also included a special Honoree Luncheon recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to Cottage Health’s Sepsis Program and efforts to advance sepsis awareness, education and patient care.

This year’s honorees were Maggie Cote, BSN, RN, and Jeff Fried, MD, who were recognized for their dedication and contributions to improving sepsis care.

The luncheon also highlighted the stories of sepsis survivors, offering attendees a personal perspective on the impact of the condition and the importance of early recognition, rapid intervention and coordinated care.

By bringing together clinical experts, frontline caregivers and survivors, the Sepsis Conference supports continued collaboration, education and innovation aimed at improving outcomes for patients affected by sepsis.