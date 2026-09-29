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The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) in collaboration with Nite Life Car Club Santa Barbara, invites the community to the Downtown Classic Car Show on Sunday, October 11, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM along the 600–800 blocks of State Street.

The event will bring a collection of classic and custom cars to the heart of downtown for a day celebrating cars, community, and good times. Attendees are invited to stroll State Street, explore the vehicles on display, connect with fellow car enthusiasts, and enjoy the shops, restaurants, and businesses throughout Downtown Santa Barbara.

Vehicle owners interested in participating in the show are required to pre-register. Awards will also be presented as part of the event.

The community is encouraged to attend, explore the classic cars on display, and spend the day enjoying Downtown Santa Barbara.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Downtown Classic Car Show

When: Sunday, October 11, from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: 600–800 blocks of State Street

To pre-register and for more information, contact Danny at 805-680-6339 or Sergio at 805-637-8729.