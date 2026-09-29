Opera Santa Barbara presents Opera Under the Oaks, an outdoor family-friendly concert, on Sunday, October 4, in Godric Grove at Elings Park.

The concert will showcase beloved arias and ensembles from the three upcoming operas that will be performed at the Lobero Theatre this year: Rigoletto, The Barber of Seville, and Riders of the Purple Sage. Arias from other opera favorites are also included in the 90 minute program developed by Opera Santa Barbara’s Artistic & General Director Kostis Protopapas.

“There is no better setting to hear a curated selection from our upcoming season and other opera classics performed by some of my favorite artists,” said Protopapas. “I’m delighted to continue our collaboration with the Elings Park Foundation for a second time this year due to the popularity of our June concert, A Celebration of American Song.”

Performers for the concert include Oriana Falla, soprano; Alexandra Bass, mezzo-soprano; Arnold Geis, tenor; and Matthew Peterson, baritone, accompanied on piano by Catherine Miller.

Guests are invited to pack a picnic and unwind with live music in the park. It’s recommended to bring blankets and seat cushions for added comfort, and drinks and snacks will be available for purchase at the event entrance, or guests can bring their own.

The Opera Under the Oaks 26/27 season preview takes place in Godric Grove at Elings Park (1298 Las Positas Road) on Sunday, October 4, from 3-4:30 p.m., with gates opening at 2:30 p.m. Attendance is limited, and advance purchase is recommended. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and free for children and teens ages 18 and under. Parking near the venue is available, though some walking is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Operasb.org or call (805) 898-3890.