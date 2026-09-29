Star-studded One805LIVE! Brings The Temptations, Pat Benatar, Oprah and More to Support First Responders

The 805’s biggest, bougiest, charitable backyard party of the year took place Friday and Saturday evenings at Kevin Costner’s Carpinteria property. One805LIVE!, the annual fundraiser supporting mental health services for first responders, added a second night to this year’s event, drawing roughly 4,000 attendees across both evenings — with significantly more guests on Saturday than Friday.

The event’s mission is to raise funds to support first responders as they navigate the emotional toll of exposure to difficult and traumatic experiences. “Your generosity helps take care of those who take care of us every day, providing essential mental wellness support and equipment for our First Responders, their families, and our community. Your gift truly makes a meaningful difference,” reads the description at One805.org.

First responders at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Bagpipers lead a procession at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Party guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Sheriff Bill Brown speaks at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

A guest gets in the groove at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

John Palminteri, One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kirsten Cavendish, Co-Founder and CEO of One805, speaks at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Photographer Rob Rolle, One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Olesya Thyne at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests enjoy an ocean view at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

First responders at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

While the cause behind the fundraiser and stories shared by first responders are serious and weighty, the event itself is characteristically celebrity-laden and carefree. Throughout the expansive oceanside property, live music kept the party groovin’ with a rotating lineup of bands and legendary artists. Eats and drinks flowed freely, whether guests were enjoying an unlimited VIP buffet and bar or grabbing a bite and a drink from one of the food and beverage trucks on-site. Uninhibited guests clamoured for selfies with Kevin Costner and other celebrities who ventured near or past the sidelines of the cabanas.

Friday evening featured Motown legends The Temptations and The Four Tops, along with George Thorogood, Alan Parsons, Plastic Harpoons, and DJ Samantha Ronson.

The Temptations perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Temptations perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Temptations perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Four Tops perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Four Tops perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Four Tops perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Four Tops perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Four Tops perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

George Thorogood performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Alan Parsons at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Alan Parsons at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Alan Parsons and other musicians at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Saturday’s headliners were Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, along with Slightly Stoopid. Additional performances included the host himself, Costner, with his band Modern West, as well as The High Kings and DJ Samantha Ronson. “All participating musical artists waived their talent fees, joining sponsors, volunteers, donors and thousands of attendees in helping ensure that the people who care for Santa Barbara County can count on care themselves,” reported One805’s public relations team.

Pat Benatar performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Pat Benatar performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Pat Benatar performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Pat Benatar performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chris Pratt speaks at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom



Crowds enjoying the music at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The crowd enjoying One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo perform at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Slightly Stoopid performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests enjoy One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Slightly Stoopid performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Slightly Stoopid performs at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

A stylish guest at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Patrick Delanty and Bryce Eller at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Guests at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The celebrity sightings and presenters were also star-studded, with Oprah, Chris Pratt, Maria Shriver, Rob Lowe, Josh Brolin, and Jenny McCarthy among those spotted at the event.

“Every year, we are humbled by the passion and generosity surrounding One805LIVE! — from the artists who give their time, to our sponsors, volunteers, first responders and every person who buys a ticket or makes a contribution,” said Kirsten Cavendish, Co-Founder and CEO of One805. “Our first responders live with uncertainty every day. Fires, floods, storms and other crises rarely come with warning. What we want them to know is that our support for them will be predictable. We will be here, year after year, helping ensure the people who take care of us are taken care of.”

Kevin Costner at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kevin Costner at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kevin Costner at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chris Pratt speaks at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chris Pratt speaks at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Rob Lowe enjoying the view at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Kevin Costner with the crowd enjoying One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Maria Shriver at One805LIVE! 2026 | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Richard Weston-Smith, Co-Founder of One805, added, “What makes this community remarkable is not simply that people show up for one extraordinary weekend. It is the depth of commitment behind it. Our artists donate their talent, sponsors and donors invest generously, volunteers give countless hours, and our first-responder agencies work alongside us to identify where help is needed most. Together, we are building something lasting; a support system our first responders can rely on no matter what challenge comes next.”

Tickets ranged from $350 for a single-night general admission ticket to VIP packages offering private cabanas, food, and full bar service. The top-priced package was $6,120 for a table of 4 people for both nights and included catering, open bar, and VIP parking. The other guests parked at or near the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club to be bussed to the undisclosed address of Costner’s nearby home.