Chris Thile, the mandolin master and maverick (pardon the alliteration) is no stranger in these parts, and he’s becoming less strange by the season. We first heard him in the modern bluegrass group Nickel Creek — which would, years later, record its album Celebrants after a stint living and waiting out the COVID lockdown in a Montecito homestead. After relocating to the wilds of Brooklyn, Thile has brought his stellar prog bluegrass Punch Brothers to Campbell Hall, wowing all ears in sight.

But wait, there’s more: Thile, with classical garb on, appeared in solo, Bach-leaning mode and otherwise as part of the CAMA programming, showed up at the Music Academy of the West’s Gala headlining in 2025 and now rises to the lofty classical world level of being announced as the Music Director of next year’s Ojai Music Festival.

Meanwhile, back at the Punch Brothers ranch, the band has released a new album, The Unsung Adventures of the Punch Brothers (hear here) — its first in four years — which may be its strongest to date, and the attached tour brings them back to Santa Barbara on Wednesday, October 7, at Campbell Hall, as a proud part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures season.

In another local Punch-y connection, the group’s ace banjoist, Noam Pikelny, put on a smashing performance with his own group at Campbell Hall last season.

As Thile, juggler of many a project and strand of art-making, commented in an interview, “What’s so fun about music is that you go out and you hand it to people. You don’t just leave it for them to find in the form of a record. You go out there and you get a vigil.” [Laughs.] “And you look forward to giving it to the Santa Barbara community that means so much to me and has influenced me so much over the years.”

From the first two tracks of the new Punch Brothers album — the propulsive “New Bike” and the alternately dreamy and driving “Found in a Frozen Fog” — we get a sense of a conceptual kernel on this project. Each of those pieces (they beg to be considered “pieces” versus songs), and continuing throughout the sequence, feels like a compact journey, through tightly structured parts and open-ended improvisational side tripping. On a larger scale, the album itself has the narrative quality of a holistic artistic journey in itself.

This music is decidedly not your grandfather’s bluegrass, although the root system dips into that soil. At Campbell Hall, expect refined postmodern pickin,’ grinnin,’ and thinkin.’

Punch Brothers perform at UCSB Campbell Hall on Wednesday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. See artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events-tickets/events/26-27/punch-brothers.