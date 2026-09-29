Students, faculty, and representatives from Santa Barbara Unified School District gathered against a backdrop of lockers in the halls of Santa Barbara High School’s Main Building to cut the ribbon on the school’s new-and-improved Wellness Center.

SBHS principal Ed Gomez. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

“Prioritizing mental health and well-being is essential to creating supportive educational environments,” said SBHS principal Ed Gomez. “When students feel safe, heard, and supported emotionally, they are better equipped to thrive academically, build meaningful connections, and navigate life’s challenges.”

The opening of this expanded center is a part of Santa Barbara Unified’s broader Culture of Care campaign, which comprises multiple mental-health initiatives throughout the district’s schools. The campaign originated after the superintendent’s Advisory Committee — made up of students from the district’s five high schools — raised concerns about student mental health for years. These sentiments were backed up by parents, faculty, and student surveys, leading the district to take action.

“I offer check-ins for anything they may be navigating, whether that is stress, feeling overwhelmed, academics, or simply something that is on their mind,” said Wellness Center Coordinator Natalia Valladares. The center is filled with “activities and tools that support coping, mindfulness, and self-regulation” she said, including comfy seating, coloring pages, sensory toys, and a wellness pantry stocked with snacks, hygiene products, and school supplies.

Inside room 202 which houses SBHS’s new and improved Wellness Center. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Inside room 202 which houses SBHS’s new and improved Wellness Center. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Inside room 202 which houses SBHS’s new and improved Wellness Center. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Inside room 202 which houses SBHS’s new and improved Wellness Center. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Inside room 202 which houses SBHS’s new and improved Wellness Center. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

“A visit here can look different for every student who walks through the door,” said Dr. Marianne Hew, assistant superintendent of Student and Family Services.

The previous iteration of the Wellness Center opened in January 2026 in a much smaller space. Over the course of one semester, students visited the center a total of 596 times, proving to the administration that students were taking advantage of the services provided at the center.

Grace Fisher (right) after the ribbon cutting for SBHS’s new Wellness Center. Her foundation helped to secure funds for the center at her alma mater. | Credit: Elaine Sanders



Now, the center takes up the entirety of room 202 in the school’s Main Building. With support from the the Grace Fisher Foundation and funding from State of Mind Café, the center can support even more students and helps to normalize seeking support before it spirals into a moment of crisis.

“This is a space that would have been so beneficial for me as a student,” said Grace Fisher, a former Don herself. “It’s been so fun partnering with my alma mater.”

According to SBHS Principal Ed Gomez, Dean of Student Engagement Stooky Hernandez was the driving force behind bringing the center to life, and Coordinator Valladares is the one running the room, creating an inviting environment for students to simply check in or get connected with additional support.

Clyde the service dog being pet by a SBHS student as folks wait for the ribbon to be cut on SBHS’s new Wellness Center. | Credit: Elaine Sanders







“What I think is the most exciting part of the center is the occasional visitor, Clyde,” said SBHS junior and president of the Mental Health Awareness Club Jules Horton. Clyde, who was present at Tuesday’s ribbon cutting, is a waist-high Great Dane who is a trained service dog owned by SBHS teacher Marc Fidel.

Fidel’s former classroom, where he frequently brought Clyde when he was in training, now houses the Wellness Center. “I think it is very fitting,” Principal Gomez said.

Santa Barbara School Board Trustee Rose Muñoz said that the next schools to receive centers like this one will be Roosevelt Elementary School and La Cumbre Junior High School

“I hope that this space sends a very simple message to our students: that they belong here, that there are people who care about them, and that the support is here for them when they need it,” said Superintendent Hew.