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Westmont College continues its rise among the nation’s premier institutions, climbing six spots to No. 109 (tied) among National Liberal Arts Colleges in the 2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. For more than two decades, Westmont has maintained its standing as the No. 1 Christian liberal arts college in California and the Western U.S. while remaining one of the top two nationally ranked members of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU).

“Numerous recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to providing a rigorous academic experience deeply rooted in our Christian mission,” says Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe. “We equip students to thrive academically, grow spiritually and step into meaningful careers with a passion to serve in any sphere of society.”

Westmont achieved substantial gains in several key categories in the U.S. News evaluation. The college surged 35 spots in Top Performers on Social Mobility to No. 151 (tied), while advancing 27% in Pell Grant graduation performance rank and 24% in the overall Pell Grant graduation rate.

Pell Grants generally support students with significant financial need, and social mobility measures the movement of individuals or families from one socioeconomic position to another. “These significant gains highlight Westmont’s deep commitment to supporting first-generation students and expanding opportunities through our thriving, national first-gen honor society chapter, Alpha Alpha Alpha,” says Irene Neller, vice president for enrollment, marketing and communications. “In addition to admitting exceptional students, we help them flourish here.”

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U.S. News also recognized Westmont’s academic excellence, ranking the college No. 163 (tied) for Undergraduate Engineering Programs (non-doctorate) and No. 201 (tied) for Undergraduate Economics Programs. Additionally, Westmont demonstrated strong gains in graduate earning power, improving 18% in career value metrics, while advancing 16% in faculty salary and 14% in student-to-faculty ratio.

Additionally, Lori Ann Banez, who directs Westmont’s Career Resource Center, reports that more than 93% of the college’s graduates from the class of 2025 have either found employment or attend graduate school. “A Westmont education prepares graduates to pursue lives of purpose, meaning and service,” she says. “These class of 2025 outcomes demonstrate a powerful launchpad, where graduates possess the formation and experience to continue learning, leading and serving wherever they go.”

Further national accolades in multiple major college guides reinforce Westmont’s academic quality and return on investment. Forbes’ America’s Top Colleges includes Westmont among the 500 institutions “that shine,” spotlighting schools that produce high-earning, influential graduates with lower student debt. Forbes ranks Westmont No. 8 for Small Colleges in California, the top Christian college in that category, as well as No. 8 for highest median 20-year salary ($104,096) and No. 9 for average grant aid ($38,956) among small colleges in California.

The exclusive Fiske Guide to Colleges has included Westmont for the ninth consecutive year in its 2027 edition, delivering an insider look at the country’s “best and most interesting” four-year institutions. Earlier this month, Money Magazine named Westmont to its Best Colleges 2026 list, recognizing America’s top values based on graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and career outcomes.

Westmont soared in Niche’s 2027 Best Colleges Rankings, which evaluates four-year colleges from measurable data and student reviews. Westmont jumped up 40% in the overall Best Colleges in America rankings, putting it in the top third of all colleges and universities nationwide. It also increased 56% in the Best Christian Colleges in America. Westmont remains in the top 10 Liberal Arts Colleges in California, jumping up to No. 7.

College Raptor selected Westmont as a Best College in the United States for 2027 and named the college to its Top 25 Best D2 Colleges list. The platform highlights Westmont’s graduation rates, campus diversity, endowment per student and selectivity.