Sometimes, a book reveals life’s raw, unfiltered truths, crafted from memory, and carved from the darkest corners of struggle. There are books that you can’t put down, reminding you that even a shattered world can begin anew, leaving a lasting impression long after you’ve finished reading. Grace Through Fire by Deborah Samuelis one of these books.

It is October 2008, and Deborah Samuel is facing public scrutiny, a media storm, and an impending murder trial. After her elderly mother shot her abusive husband – Samuel’s father – in their Arkansas home, Samuel is left to navigate the aftermath while facing overwhelming challenges at home: caring for her paralyzed wife and facing financial collapse. While trying to fix everyone else’s problems, she starts to face her own as she’s pulled into addiction, isolation, and a stressful chapter of her life.

Her story starts in the rural South and ends in the central coast of California, a dream made possible from healing moments in nature, movement, and spiritual practice. However, this path was not made without struggle. Years of caring for others, burdened by the weight of trying to fix everyone’s problems, led her to a life in a chronic state of stress.

“For ten years, I was completely sleep deprived and overcaffeinated. I was morbidly obese and I had a drinking issue – one that I would call a functional alcohol problem – where I would drink every night just to try to make it through the day,” she said.

Grace Through Fire, out October 6, is a reminder that these struggles never have to be life-defining, but rather, the power to define your life lies within you. Samuel explained that the book was crafted from years and years of journals and documentation. What started as a way to work through her thoughts after her father’s murder, became notes acquired from seeing attorneys, and a collection of medical updates shared online after her then-wife, Susan, endured a severe accident.

While initially shutting down comments suggesting she write a book, Samuel began to have an inkling: What if what happened to me might help someone else? Though not ready to start writing a book quite yet, she wondered: What if one day I could?

After moving to California, and working in the park system, Samuel said, “It took me two years to detox my mind, my body, and my soul.” Only then was she able to sit down with a clear, quiet mind, look at her journals, and start thinking about what it would look like to create a book.

With thousands of pages of journals, Samuel had too much material to go through alone. “I wasn’t trained as a professional writer, but I hired people to help me,” she said, emphasizing this as a huge sign of growth. “I was always a lone ranger. I did it all by myself, my whole life.”

Samuel said, “Getting to where I’m at now took a lot of work. My parents and everybody in my story did the best they could with the tools they had, and I had to get to a point where I had to give up the hope that I could fix broken people.”

She continues to work on herself everyday. “We can’t fix broken people, and sometimes that means making brave decisions to walk away and start a new life.”

Born in Rogers, Arkansas, Samuel dedicated two decades to educating at-risk youth, before earning the title of National Physical Education Teacher of the Year in 2006. When she started writing Grace Through Fire she never imagined that students she had from years ago would be so impacted by her story, and immediately want to read the book. “I have two of them joining me on my book tour in Arkansas,” she said.

Now, she lives with her wife and their cat in the Santa Barbara Harbor on a wooden 1973 Grand Banks yacht named Summer Solstice. She is a luxury realtor in Montecito, where she and her wife run their own business called Santa Barbara Senior Organizational Support (SB SOS) where they help seniors move out of larger homes and downsize.

“This book is about a lot of hard decisions,” said Samuel. “I had to make very hard decisions, get over a lot of fear and shame in order to have a better life.” Having worked with teenagers, and now seniors, she discovered that both are dealing with very similar struggles in making these hard decisions, and Samuel says giving yourself the permission to restart is the first step.

“Life is about many seasons, and everyone has them. You have to move through the seasons, and let leaves fall off the tree and compost, because it allows for new things to grow,” she said. “I feel very blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to grow new trees.”

Deborah Samuel will do a book talk and signing of Grace Through Fire: A Memoir of Murder, Tragedy, and Resilience on Wednesday, October 14 at 6 p.m. at Chaucer’s Books. For more information about Samuel see deborahsamuelauthor.com.