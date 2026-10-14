Zach Gill at a 2022 Pianos on State pop-up show. | Photo: Matt Perko
Zach Gill performing with ALO at the Lobero Theatre. | Photo: Nataschia Hadley

Before the pianos pass us by, don’t miss the chance to catch a special Pianos on State Street pop-up performance by one of our favorite show stoppers. 

Zach Gill —  piano man extraordinaire for Jack Johnson (whose recent set of Bowl shows was fabulous, see review here) and Animal Liberation Orchestra (aka ALO, who you can catch headlining this weekend’s Gauchofest All Gaucho Reunion festivities) — will be tickling the ivories for a special freebie pop-up show at around 12:30 p.m. at the Independent’s sponsored Piano on State, located in front of Old Navy (1137 State Street) at the corner of State and Anapamu Streets. 

If you haven’t seen Zach in action before, here’s a bit of a preview from his 2022 Pianos on State performance. If we’re lucky he might even bust out the accordion or the vibraphone, or one — or a few — of his crazy fun costumes. We’ll just have to show up on Friday and see. 

Zach Gill at a 2022 Pianos on State pop-up show. | Photo: Matt Perko

Leslie Dinaberg

Arts, Culture, and Community Editor

Leslie Dinaberg is the Arts, Culture, and Community Editor for the Santa Barbara Independent, where she oversees the Arts Life, Food & Drink, and Living sections and helps cover arts, culture, and lifestyle stories and more. You can subscribe to her bimonthly ON Culture newsletter at Independent.com/newsletters

Thu Oct 15, 2026 | 01:15am
https://www.independent.com/2026/10/14/a-piano-on-state-pop-up-with-zach-gill/

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