Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Santa Barbara Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a vehicle collision on upper State Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found that a sedan traveling eastbound on State Street, with a driver and one passenger, had hit a 3-year-old child who was crossing the road with family members in the crosswalk across from MacKenzie Park at 3000 State Street.

Santa Barbara Fire personnel and paramedics administered emergency medical care to the toddler on scene and transported the child to Cottage Hospital for further care. As of Sunday night, the toddler’s condition is not known, according to SBPD Sergeant Ryan DeJohn. The driver, passenger, and family members of the child were not injured in the incident.

SBPD traffic accident investigators are actively investigating the incident. It is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.