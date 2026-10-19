A chimney fire smoked out the 500 block of Picacho Lane in Montecito on Tuesday afternoon, with firefighters on scene soon after someone at the residence called 9-1-1. The day was a hot 80-plus degrees with little in the way of wind along the tree-lined street.

The immediate fire was quickly knocked down, but the crew found it had spread into the walls and the attic space of the second floor. Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire, and firefighters continue to explore the site and make sure no other hot spots exist, said Christina Atchison, a spokesperson for Montecito Fire. The public is asked to stay out of the area.