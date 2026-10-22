Poetry Connection | Connecting with Fellow Poets Laureate at Hollister Ranch

Last week, Santa Barbara’s Poets Laureate received an invitation from Rick and Kathy Sawyer to spend an afternoon reading poetry and enjoying the beauty at Hollister Ranch. I was eager to attend because I know how special the coastline is above Santa Barbara. Hollister Ranch is a working ranch just beyond Gaviota. I’ve passed through the signs and seen the ocean from the vantage of the 101 numerous times over the past two decades on my way back from Solvang, Santa Maria, or beyond. I’ve been hiking in Arroyo Hondo Preserve and enjoyed concerts at El Capitan. The area, with its twists and turns and deep drops to the ocean, makes you feel worlds away from Santa Barbara, even though it’s just a half hour north along the 101 coast.

Bulito Beach at Hollister Ranch | Photo: Melinda Palacio

The unusual warm temperatures we’ve been having due to El Niño (and global warming) meant that an afternoon in October felt like a summer day in Mexico or Hawai’i. After lunch and reading poems at the Hollister house, I thought I would simply dip my feet in the ocean and then drive home. However, the bubble-bath temperature of the water coaxed me in deeper until I was floating far from the shore with other poets. I want to make a point of swimming in the Pacific Ocean more often. The water was refreshing and soul soothing.

Bulito Beach | Photo: Melinda Palacio

This year’s poets’ retreat at Hollister Ranch was attended by Rick Sawyer, Kathy Sawyer, Jasmin Sawyer, Jessica Teona Schley, Steve Beisner, George Yatchisin, Chryss Yost, Paul Willis, Sharon Willis, David Starkey, and, of course, myself. It’s been a great week for hearing poetry and enjoying the company of local poets and friends. Except for the Sawyers and Jessica Teona Schley, everyone in attendance was also at George’s recent event, Spirits in the Air, Potent Potable Poetry, Halloween Season Edition 2026 at the Good Lion. Spirits in the Air featured 10 readers who read a poem of their own and as well as someone else’s.

Stephanie Barbe Hammer at Spirits in the Air | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Elizabeth Perez at Spirits in the Air | Photo: Melinda Palacio

George Yatchisin, current Poet Laureate and host of Spirits in the Air | Photo: Melinda Palacio

Today’s Poetry Connection features two poems: one by Steve Beisner, that Stephanie Barbé Hammer read, and one by Elizabeth Perez. Both Stephanie and Elizabeth were first time attendees and readers at the poetry event dedicated to drinks or potent spirits.

Second Line

by Steve Beisner

In memory of Everette Maddox



We leaned against the bar,

taking sanctuary in the cool dark,

four of us staring and talking truth and lies

to each others’ faces,

through the sweet alcoholic haze

and the dusty mirror behind the bottles.

Liza Jane ran through the door

in red short pants and her top spillin’ out,

“There’s a second line comin’.”

We poured our drinks into plastic go-cups

from Krewe of Chaos, 2006,

and flowed out to stand on the sidewalk

where the street shivered with bodies and music.

Somebody shouted, “Oh, yeah!”

and we broke free,

chased happy feet down the street

after brass horns, waving white handkerchiefs,

red bandanas, and bar napkins over our heads.

Liza Jane was gettin’ hot.

“Why y’all celebratin’?” yelled the man

with a cheap camera and a Texas accent.

Liza Jane dropped her arms and danced the

shimmy with her bottom and shake it with her top,

so close to Texas that his face got hot,

till his wife pulled his arm to go.

Liza jus’ laughed, “Take a caution,

let your hair down, an’ answer this, Darlin’,

Why y’all not celebratin’?”

Steve Beisner is a computer programmer, a musician, and a writer of fiction and poetry.

He claims that he did not invent the computer, but was there when it happened.

His taste in fiction and poetry reflects the strange beauty of real life.



Ode to Black Licorice

by Elizabeth Pérez



To haters,

it’s more appalling

than the sludge on a great cormorant’s bill

after yet another corporate oil spill.

The avowed despiser’s eyes

dilate in horror at the onyx gloss

of its torqued whips,

a Grimm scenario

of beeswax, gluten, and glycerin,

in addition to glycyrrhizin

—fifty times more saccharine

than the usual sugars therein—

extracted from the roots

of the liquorice plant, black sheep

of the goody-two-shoes legume family.

Since this is an adult taste

like sea urchin tongues

and pungent fennel-seed

-speckled pumpernickel crusts

my kindergartener saves his black jelly beans

for yours truly,

his sweaty palms

turning them into Finnish salmiakki

(ultra-salty candy cousin of the Turkish anise brandy raki)

the salami of sweetmeats

squirted into saxophones, boats, mallets,

herring scalloped

like a cormorant’s soaring wing,

and pirate coinage

emblazoned with pistols,

scimitars, and telescopes.

I’m a fiend for ammonia’s nose-tingling

tang, the sour dark

of mulberry chutney and witchy chicory,

the funk of pickled plums.

Each licorice penguin

is a mermaid in a tuxedo

beckoning my saliva glands

back to our primeval ocean.

The moral of this ode is straightforward:

Everything is not for everyone

so give me your licorice.

Elizabeth Pérez is a Cuban American writer and associate professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She was named a finalist for several literary prizes in 2024 and 2025, including Gunpowder Press’s Alta California Chapbook Prize. Her poem “Independence Night” won the 2025 River Heron Editors’ Prize. Pérez is also the author of two award-winning books on Caribbean and other Afro-Diasporic religions: Religion in the Kitchen: Cooking, Talking, & the Making of Black Atlantic Traditions (2016) and The Gut: A Black Atlantic Alimentary Tract (2023).

October 30, 2026 Deadline

Poems on justice sought. The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara is proud to present the 2027 Essay and Poetry Awards Program. This annual initiative invites students to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through original essays and poems that reflect his timeless values. The theme for this year’s application is: “It is not possible to be in favor of justice for some people and not be in favor of justice for all people.” Send entries to the MLKSB Essay and Poetry Program.

Events



Tuesday, November 10

Low State Writing Salon. Writing prompts, writing time for the community. 7-9 p.m. at the Blue Owl, 5 West Canon Perdido Street.

Thursday, November 12

The Poetry Zone. 401 State Street, 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 15

The Poetry Club, Goleta Valley Library. Read a favorite poem or one of your own. 2-3.p.m.

Sunday, November 15

Let’s Chat About Poetry with Laure-Anne Bosselaar. Join local poetry professor and poet laureate emerita Laure-Anne Bosselaar for a reading of favorite poems. 4-5 p.m. at Domecil, 1223 State Street.

Monday, November 16

Three Counties, Three Poets Laureate: A Poetry Reading, Poets laureate George Yatchisin, Mary Ann McFadden, and Caleb Nichols read at the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu Street, 5:30-6:30 p.m.