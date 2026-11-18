Local poet and award-winning author Susan Chiavelli has published Alas, her first poetry chapbook, through Finishing Line Press. The collection shows her strength and resilience in the face of tragedy. Eight years ago, Susan and her husband, Dennis, traveled to Europe to celebrate her birthday and connect with distant relatives. Chiavelli grew up with stories her father and uncle told about family and ancestors in Scotland. She longed to find out more about her heritage. “Stories make your ancestors come alive,” she said. “They seemed like people I already knew.” She was excited to meet some distant Scottish relatives. However, the joyous trip quickly turned tragic when her husband suffered a stroke in Aberdeen.

Susan Chiavelli and her husband Dennis | Photo: Courtesy

Chiavelli takes a clear, honest approach to the difficult subject of grieving a person whose life has been altered. Many poems are divided between their “old life” and their “new life” as they navigate the stages of grief. She manages to find beauty along the way as she navigates her husband’s altered life and loss of use of his left side. It’s a gift to express such heartbreak and leave the reader longing for more of Chiavelli’s meaningful work. Her words capture the necessary strength to overcome a loved one’s challenge as well as the resilience required to overcome her own feelings of depression.

Susan is no stranger to poetry and the written word. She is a longtime member of Santa Barbara’s writing community and has won several awards for her short stories and poetry. Her new collection shows poetry’s healing power and the blessing of turning heartache into art. Chiavelli has also co-authored a second collection, Close at Hand: A Conversation in Verse, along with local poet and author of the novel Red Summer, Frances Pettey Davis.

With the book written during COVID in 2020, Chiavelli and Davis turned a dark moment into lasting beauty through their poetic conversation. The collection is divided into four seasons with interconnected subjects. Of this collection, Poet Laureate Emerita Perie Longo said, “Like haiku, some two to four lines as needed, the authors bounce off each other’s last lines in surprising ways.”

This week’s poem is from Chiavelli’s chapbook, Alas. Her award-winning prose and poetry have appeared in the Los Angeles Review, SALT, Miramar, Rattle, San Pedro River Review, The Packinghouse Review, Shoreline Voices and elsewhere. She is the recipient of the John E. Profant Literature Award and the Chattahoochee Review’s Lamar York Nonfiction Prize, and her essay was named a notable essay in Best American Essays.



GRIEF

Wait for low tide and someone to stay with your husband.

Walk past the blue house slung low

against the sea cliff, count four stairways then

watch for the outcropping of salmon colored rock

glitter in the sun. This is the place where the cairns

wait, sea marks calling in an ancient tongue.

Someone has outlined an empty rectangle

in stone, the size of an open-ended coffin.

Think grave.

Here and there smaller stones perch on top

of one another. Add a few of your own

worried by the sea,

but choose carefully for size and pleasing

color and the ability to balance.

Let go of the grave.

Imagine the assemblage as a frame

for a bikini-clad, sunbathing girl—

the girl you used to be.

The sun blazing golden through her eyelids,

burning through dreams, torching the mermaid

tattoo that swims up her thigh toward

the amniotic sea, touching sadness she can’t

yet know. Become a child again. Collect seashells

and driftwood and pretty rocks.

Fill the white sand canvas. Become God and create

a man. Use a ball of dried sea-plant for his head.

Bestow shell eyes and ears and a mussel shell mouth.

Drape seaweed hair, arrange white feathers. Draw

a stick figure body with driftwood. Comb the beach

for the right sized limbs,

and when you can find only one good arm

and one good leg, sit with him quietly

and watch the tide come in.

Poetry Events



Wednesday, November 18

Santa Barbara County Poetry Out Loud Competition. Students will recite poems from memory, bringing their individual interpretations to words by a range of poets. Join us to cheer on these young performers. Wednesday, November 18, 5:30 p.m. at the Joseph Cneteno Betteravia Government Administration Building (511 Lakeside Pkwy in Santa Maria).

Saturday, November 21

Christopher Buckley Career Retrospective. A reading, interview, and Q&A celebrating the work of Santa Barbara poet, publisher, and Guggenheim fellow and more, Christopher Buckley, Saturday, 3 p.m., Studio Channel Islands (2222 Ventura Blvd. Camarillo).

Monday, November 23

Literary Champion Award. Mahri Kerley to receive the Literary Champion Award. Join the celebration at Chaucer’s Bookstore on November 23 at 6 p.m. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin presents the award.

Saturday, December 5

Three Santa Barbara Poets. Susan Chiavelli, Isabelle Walker, and Frances Davis present their poetry books at Tecolote Book Shop (1470 E. Valley Rd., Ste. 51, Montecito), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, December 8

Poet Laureate Information Workshop. Interested in becoming Santa Barbara’s next Poet Laureate? Register and check the city’s website here for more information.