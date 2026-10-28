A Bloody Good Halloween

A Bountiful Harvest of Tricks and Treats Awaits

By Indy Staff | October 29, 2026

This year’s bounty of Halloween happenings hits the sweet spot for just about everyone. There’s the legendary Bram Stoker Dracula tale, brought to new life in an incredible world premiere production by State Street Ballet in collaboration with a score by the celebrated composer Philip Glass, choreography by Nicolas Blanc, and a live, gothically costumed performance onstage by the Kronos Quartet, along with the legion of hundreds of special events taking place this week.

We’ve also got tricks and treats for kids of all ages, from gourd vibes and scarecrows, to fang-tastic fun, screaming screenings and the stage, spooky suggestions, frightfully fun DIY activities, mystic movements, and special stuff for grown-up ghouls only. Don’t forget to check out our beautiful photo wrap-up of last weekend’s third annual Día de Muertos Calenda, shared through the lens of our fabulous photographer Ingrid Bostrom.

Happy haunting! — Leslie Dinaberg