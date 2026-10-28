S.B.’s Most Comprehensive Guide

to this Year’s Spirited Season

This Year’s Spirited Season Offers Tricks and Treats,

Movies and Stage Productions, DIY Workshops,

Grown-up Reveling, Costume Contests, and More

By Terry Ortega & Olivia Ison

October 29, 2026

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! So many treats and haunts, contests, music and dancing, seasonal cocktails, reveling, and mischief making. Plan the perfect spooky season for all ages with our complete list of spirited Halloween happenings.

Gourd Vibes and Scarecrows

IVRPD’s Halloween Pumpkin Patch | Credit: Courtesy

10:29: IVRPD’s Halloween Pumpkin Patch Join Isla Vista Recreation & Park District’s Annual Pumpkin Patch for spooky fun. Solve clues and interact with live actors to experience a Halloween story and earn a free pumpkin, and enjoy live deejay sets, a silent disco, games, a photo booth, and carnival fun. 7-11pm. Anisq’Oyo Park, 950 Embarcadero del Mar, Goleta. Free. Email ivrpd@ivparks.org. tinyurl.com/IV-Pumpkin-Patch

10/29-10/31: Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch Pick the perfect pumpkin and enjoy hayrides, farm animals, tractors, educational displays, and the corn maze (closes 15 minutes before end time). Thu.-Fri.: noon-7pm; Sat.: 10am-5pm. Lane Farms, 308 S. Walnut Ln. Free. Call (805) 964-3773. lanefarmssb.com

10/29-10/31: Big Wave Dave’s Pumpkin Patch Enjoy kids’ activities and photo opps as you find the perfect pumpkin, from mini to giant. Thu.: 11am-8pm; Fri.: 10am-9pm; Sat.: 10am-6pm. La Cumbre Plaza (Macy’s parking lot), 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282. bigwavedaveschristmastrees.com

10/29-10/31: Los Olivos Scarecrow Festival Walk around town to see all the scarecrows — humorous, most natural, the scariest, and more — and then vote for your favorite. Various locations in Los Olivos. Free.losolivosca.com/scarecrowfest

10/29-10/31: Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch Enjoy the country air and choose from a variety of pumpkins and produce. 10am-7pm. Boccali Ranch Pumpkin Patch, 3277 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Free; Hayrides (only Thu.-Fri.): $5. Call (805) 669-7077. boccalipumpkins.com

10/29-10/31: Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Festival Scarecrows will be displayed around the six townships of Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang with one community to win the Annual Harvest Cup. Visit the website for locations and to cast your vote. Free. syvscarecrows.com

10/29-10/31: Montecito Country Mart Honor System Pumpkin Patch Celebrate the season by picking out your organic heirloom pumpkin and paying by the honor system. 10am-6pm. Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. Free.montecitocountrymart.com/events

10/29-10/31: Summerset Farm Pumpkin Patch The pumpkin patch offers acres upon acres of farm crops to explore, including a large selection of pumpkins, decorative gourds, corn, and corn stalks to adorn your home and yard. 9am-3:30pm. Summerset Farm, 3450 Baseline Ave., Santa Ynez. Free. summersetfarmsyv.com

10/29-10/31: Zellers Farm Pumpkin Patch Pick from traditional pumpkins and heirloom varieties, try the corn maze, visit the farm animals at the petting zoo, take a tractor ride, and more. Thu.-Fri.: 2-6pm; Sat.: 10am-6pm. Zeller Farms, 2050 Sweeney Rd. Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 757-7906. tinyurl.com/ZellersFarmPumpkinPatch

10/29-10/31: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch Immerse yourself in pumpkins, gourds, squash, corn stalks, hay bales, the kids’ maze, and the 14-acre corn maze! Try the night maze if you dare. Patch: 10am-6pm; Fri.-Sat.: night maze: 5:30-9pm. Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch, 1035 Alamo Pintado Rd., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 331-1948.

facebook.com/SolvangFarmerPumkinPatch

10/31: Avoganic Pumpkin Patch Explore the pumpkin fields, meet friendly farm animals, wind through the corn maze, and enjoy seasonal activities. 9am-5pm. Avoganic Farm, 3692 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free. Email avoganic@gmail.com. avoganic.com/pumpkin-patch

Fang-tastic All-Ages Fun



10/29: Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest Dogs in costume will compete for Best in Show, Spookiest, and Most Brew-worthy. 5-7pm. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 2363 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos. Call (805) 697-7601. Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., 137 Anacapa St. Call (805) 324-4461. Free. Call (805) 697-7601.

tinyurl.com/Howl-O-WeenDogCostumeContest

10/29-10/31: Daytime Boo at the Zoo Costumes are encouraged to celebrate Halloween with the chance to see different animals enjoying pumpkins, a costume contest at noon, a costume parade at 12:30pm, a spooky story time at 1pm, and animals! 9:30am-4:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$37.95. Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org/boo-at-the-zoo

Adapted Recreation’s Halloween Dance | Credit: Courtesy

10/30: Adapted Recreation’s Halloween Dance The City of S.B. Parks & Recreation Adapted Recreation Program invites you to enter this inclusive and safe dance where you can enter the costume contest, enjoy refreshments, dance to the music of a live deejay, and hang out with friends. 7-9pm. Carrillo Recreation Ctr., 100 E. Carrillo St. $10. Call (805) 564-5421. tinyurl.com/AdaptedRecreationHalloween26

10/31: The Farmer & the Flea Halloween Market Visit curated booths featuring artisans, makers, creators, vintage finders, family-friendly craft activities, and on-site dog adoption awareness with rescue animals and live performances. 10am-3pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@ffsanctuary.org. farmerandtheflea.co/market-days

The Witches Paddle | Credit: Courtesy

10/31: The 10th Annual Witchy Paddle Join us for a spooky morning on the water at the harbor! Kayaks, paddle boards, and gear included. Giveaways and prizes for best costumes. All ages welcome! Meet: 10:30am; Paddle: 11am-noon. Paddle Sports Center, 117 Harbor Wy. $20-$35. Call (805) 617-3425. paddlesportsca.com/tours

10/31: Punk Rock Halloween This all-ages Halloween punk show will feature bands LOC DAWGS, Uncle, Tørn, and Promise. 8pm-midnight. Alano Club of Santa Barbara, 235 E. Cota St. $5. Call (805) 962-5013.

tinyurl.com/PunkRockHalloween26

10/31: Halloween Planetarium Show: Witch’s Ride Meet our resident planetarium witch and her horde of supernatural ghoul-friends. All ghosts, goblins and monsters are friendly but reside in the darkest of corners. Beware the spooky specters waiting to give humans a fright! Shows: 11am: The Night Sky for Little Dippers; noon and 3pm: Witch’s Ride; 2pm: El Borde de la Oscuridad. Gladwin Planetarium, S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Free-$20. Ages 7+. Email astronomy@sbnature2.org. tinyurl.com/Halloween-Planetarium

Time for Tricks and Treats



10/28: First Presbyterian Presents Silent Movies + Live Organ, Trunk or Treat & More Dress in costumes to join for a screening of whimsical, silent movies at 5:30 and 6pm accompanied by live music on the 67-rank Casavant organ followed by a trunk or treat with seasonal tunes from the Rancho Sunshine Band, and games. 5:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Free. Email info@fpcsb.org. fpcsb.org

10/29: SBPAL: Trunk or Treat Join S.B. Parks and Recreation, S.B. Police Activities League, and the S.B. Youth Council for this family-friendly event for trick-or-treating, explore decorated car trunks, and to vote for your favorite! 5-7:30pm. Spencer Adams Parking Lot, 1235 Chapala St. Free. Call (805) 564-5418. tinyurl.com/SBPAL-Trunk-Treat

SBPAL: Trunk or Treat | Credit: Courtesy

10/30: The Towbes Group Presents Monster Mash: A Spooktacular Tradition Little monsters are invited to dress in costume and bring a treat bag for a Destination Trick-or-Treating Map, which guides them to the “dance floor squares” at various businesses. There will be a costume contest for pets and people, face painting, photo booths, bounce houses, and music from DJ Mike. 3-6pm. 5660 Calle Real, Goleta. Free. Call (805) 962-2121.

tinyurl.com/CalleRealMonsterMash26

10/30: Ritz-Carlton Bacara Annual BOOcara Halloween Celebration Join for property-wide trick-or-treating, a movie, a witches’ coven, and a haunted house, with adults invited to a “drink-or-treat” tasting experience, featuring curated seasonal cocktails. 5-7pm. Ritz-Carlton Bacara, 8301 Hollister Ave. Ages 5+: $35; adults: $65. Call (805) 968-0100 or email rcbacaraspa@ritzcarlton.com. tinyurl.com/Boo-cara2026

Ritz-Carlton Bacara Annual BOOcara Halloween Celebration | Credit: Courtesy

10/30: Montecito Family YMCA Trunk or Treat Join for face painting, music, games, and candy for all trick-or-treaters. 3-6pm. Montecito Family YMCA, 591 Santa Rosa Ln., Montecito. Free. Call (805) 969-3288.

tinyurl.com/MontecitoTrunkorTreat2026

10/30: Wood Glen Senior Living Presents Trick or Treat Stop by after school for candy and to show off your costumes to the residents and make them smile. What a treat for them! 3:15-4:30pm. Wood Glen Hall, 3010 Foothill Rd. Free. Call (805) 687-7771. tinyurl.com/Treats-WoodGlen

10/31: Lompoc Trunk or Treat Bring the kids in costume for trick-or-treating from decorated vehicles. Feel free to decorate your own car and hand out candy. 6-9pm. South St. & Ocean Ave. parking lot, Lompoc. Free. Instagram @805ink.skin.deep. tinyurl.com/LompocTruckHalloween26

10/31: Montecito Country Mart Halloween Spectacular Stop by for all-day trick-or-treating, a costume contest with a prize for the best, and a screening of Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (rated G) at 6pm. 11am-7pm. Montecito Country Mart, 1016 Coast Village Rd., Montecito. Free. Call (805) 969-9664. tinyurl.com/Montecito-Spectacular-26

10/31: Milpas Street Halloween Trick or Treat The S.B. Eastside Society invites all children to trick or treat along the Milpas Street corridor. Businesses giving out candy will post a balloon outside their store. 2pm-5pm. Free. Call (805) 724-2782. tinyurl.com/MilpasStreetTrickorTreat

10/31: Free Methodist Church Fall Family Festival The church’s parking lot will be transformed into a “fun zone” with bounce houses, games for all ages, cotton candy, prizes, Trunk or Treat, and more! Bring your family, friends, and neighbors, and dress up in something fun (no scary or violent costumes, please). 11am-2pm. The Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Dr. Free. Call (805) 965-1338. fmcsb.org/event/2026/9/16/fallfamilyfestival

Screaming Screenings and the Stage

CWC Classics Showing of Carrie | Credit: Courtesy



10/29: CWC Classics Showing of Carrie The Carsey-Wolf Center is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carrie (rated R) with a special screening and discussion. 7-9:30pm. Pollock Theater, University of California, Santa Barbara. Free, reservation recommended. Call (805) 893-4637. tinyurl.com/CWCClassic-Carrie

10/30: Paseo Nuevo Spooky Movie Nights: Halloweentown Join on the rooftop (south side) for a screening of 1998’s Halloweentown (rated G), which follows a young girl who must help her witch grandmother save the town from evil forces. 7pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147. paseonuevosb.com/events

10/30-10/31: State Street Ballet’s Dracula: A Dark Shadow Offering a striking new take on one of the most enduring tales of all time, this show will feature Nicolas Blanc’s choreography, Ben-Oni Cortes’s “Victorian Fusion Haute Couture” costume designs, and Philip Glass’s iconic score performed live onstage by the Grammy-winning Kronos Quartet. Fri.: 7:30pm Sat.: 2pm. Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $24-$145. Call (805) 845-1432. statestreetballet.com/dracula

10/30-10/31: UCSB Department of Theater & Dance Presents Skeletons in the Closet: A Collection of One-Act Plays Witness unexpected twists, dark humor, and a few skeletons in one-acts The Bear by Anton Chekhov, A Gaggle of Saints by Neil LaBute, POOF! by Lynn Nottage, and Man in the Basement by Arlene Hutton. Fri.: 7pm. Sat.: noon and 4pm. Studio Theater, E. Bldg., Rm. 1101, Department of Theater & Dance, UCSB. Free. Call (805) 893-2064. theaterdance.ucsb.edu/news-events

10/30-11/1: Selah Dance Collective and Novus Contemporary Ballet Present Sorcière x Carmilla In Chloé Roberts’ Sorcière, the witch becomes a vessel for feminine power, transformation, and rebellion. Meredith Ventura and Angelia Lane’s premiere of Carmilla tells the story of a mysterious female vampire and her increasingly intimate relationship with a young woman. Together, these two works of Gothic dance reclaim the witch and the vampire — figures historically used to embody fears of female appetite. Fri.: 7:30pm; Sat.: 2 and 7:30pm; Sun.: 2pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. GA: $20-$35; VIP: $50. Email info@centerstagetheater.org. centerstagetheater.org

10/31: Midnight Mansion — Unscripted! A Spooky Kooky Improvised Show Step inside the Midnight Mansion for a fully improvised Halloween adventure built from audience suggestions of settings, secrets, and scares for an unscripted, madcap evening. Costumes are encouraged! 8pm. Parish Hall, Unitarian Society of S.B., 1535 Santa Barbara St. $10. Ages 14+. Email info@sbimprov.com.tinyurl.com/MidnightMansionUnscripted26

Spooky Suggestions



10/29-11/1: Old Solvang Real Ghost Hunting Tour: The Haunt This haunt will combine authentic ghost hunting of the town’s haunted architecture with engrossing storytelling steeped in eerie tales of their phantom residents. 7pm or 8pm. Solvang Center, 1637 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. $50; non-believer: $100. Call (415) 446-1580 or email info@thehauntghosttours.com. thehauntghosttours.com/tours/solvang

Ojai Sunset Cemetery Halloween Haunt | Credit: Courtesy

10/30-10/31: Ojai Sunset Cemetery Halloween Haunt This small home haunt is designed for all ages. Moreno Manor is more whimsical than gory, more ghostly than gruesome. It’s the kind of haunt that reminds you of Halloween nights long ago. Halloween littles can enjoy their own haunt on Thursday at 6pm. 7-9:30pm. 830 Moreno Dr. Ojai. Free.

ojaihaunt.com/#moreno-manor

10/31: Self-Led Murder Mystery Become the star detective for a day and unravel the mysterious case of Bella, a famous travel blogger found dead during a ghost tour. Use your wits and your phone to gather evidence, interrogate suspects, and solve puzzles where every corner could hide a clue as you navigate landmarks, graffiti, and statues in this immersive outdoor adventure. Duration: 60–90 minutes. Start at 1114 State St. #6. $10. Ages 14+.

feverup.com/m/498347

Frightfully Fun DIY



10/29: Halloween Paint & Sip Party at Goodland Wine Shop Dress for the costume contest, create art, and enjoy wine! All art materials and one glass of wine included. No experience necessary. 6pm. Goodland Wine Shop, 4177 State St. $44. Ages 21+. Call (805) 695-3003. paintjamusa.com/paint-and-sip-classes

Yoga Soup mask-making | Credit: Courtesy

10/30: Halloween Paint Night at SAMsARA Wine Co. Paint a pumpkin or wine bottle with fairy lights! Halloween costumes welcome. Tickets include all spooky materials, paint, and a glass of wine or Halloween orange punch. 3-6pm. SAMsARA Winery, 6485 Calle Real, Ste. E. Goleta. $25. Call (805) 845-8001. tinyurl.com/Halloween-Paint-Night

10/31 Yoga Soup: Mask-Making & The Art of Self Expression Decorate your own unique mask while you enjoy Ceremonial Cacao to awaken the heart and inspire creativity. 1:30-4:30pm. Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Wy. Adult: $55; Child: $25. Email support@yogasoup.com. tinyurl.com/YogaSoupMask-Making26

10/31: Pumpkin Crafting at CrossHatch Bring the family during the day for some pumpkin crafts, treats, and wine. Crafting: 1-3pm; treats/wine: noon-6pm. CrossHatch Winery, 111 E. Haley St. Free. Email info@crosshatchwinery

.com. tinyurl.com/CrosshatchPumpkinCarve

10/31: Wicked Halloween Candle Making Spend Halloween pouring your own candle in the Funk Zone. Walk in any time from 1 to 6 for a custom candle pour, no workshop booking needed. RSVP for 10 percent off everything you buy that day, and come in costume to be entered to win a candle-making workshop for two. 1-6pm. Candle Bar 111, 111 E. Yanonali St. Free. Ages 6+. Call (805) 969-0461. candlebar111.com

Mystic Movements



10/30: Halloween Glow & Flow Yoga – Heated Vinyasa FlowCome dressed to GLOW and wear white, neon, bright colors, or a Halloween costume you can move in. The lights will be turned down and the blacklights will turn up. 6-7pm. Power of Your Om, $33. Email yoga@Powerofyourom.com. tinyurl.com/HalloweenGlowFlow

10/31: Spooky Mat Pilates Sculpt & Wellness Fair Costumes are encouraged to join this class. A live deejay will bring the best spooky season energy. Stay after class to explore a mini wellness market and to enter to win free or discounted classes at Mighty Pilates. Bring mat and water. 9-10am: pilates; 10-10:45: fair. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. tinyurl.com/SpookyPilates26

10/31: S.B. Golf Club “Monster Day” Two-Person Scramble Treat yourself to a Two-Person Scramble where the trick is to set up the course and be a real monster! 7am. S.B. Golf Club, 3500 McCaw Ave. $95 per player. Call (805) 687-7087. tinyurl.com/MonsterDaySB



Grown-Up Ghouls Only

Spook Fest at Loubud Wines | Credit: Courtesy



10/29-10/31: Solvang’s Spooky Food & Wine Trail The trail features 16 participating locations offering Halloween-themed bites and seasonal wines, 8am-10pm. Downtown Solvang, 1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Call (877) 327-2656. tinyurl.com/Spooky-Food-Wine

10/29-11/1: Spook Fest at Loubud Wines Four days of Halloween fun featuring spooky wine spritzers, festive decorations, raffle prizes, and bubbles. Costumes are highly encouraged. Noon-6pm. Loubud Wines Tasting Room, 20 El Paseo. Free. Call (805) 500-8533.

tinyurl.com/LoudbudHalloween26

10/29-11/1: Halloween Weekend at The Mullet Stop by for special sets, bringing together West Coast hip-hop, old-school house, disco, Latin sounds, and more. Costumes are encouraged. Thu.: West Coast Connections, 7:30pm. Fri.: Intergalactic Ghoul, 8pm. Sat.: Dead Disco, 4 and 8pm. Sun.: Día de los Muertos, 4pm. 116 Santa Barbara St., in the back of Lama Dog. tinyurl.com/HalloweenAtTheMullet

10/29: Voodoo Lounge Halloween Costume Dance Party with DJ Scott Topper Win prizes for scariest, funniest, most original, and best group in the costume contest. DJ Scott Topper will provide the dance tunes. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels, providing nutritious meals to area seniors. 6-10pm. Valley Vintage Marketplace, 1656 Mission Dr., Solvang. $50. Ages 21+. Call (805) 315-5485. tinyurl.com/Voodoo-Lounge

Voodoo Lounge Halloween Costume Dance Party with DJ Scott Topper | Credit: Courtesy

10/29: 2 Turnt Fright Fest Groove with B2B DJ sets spinning hip-hop, R&B, and Reggaeton. Come in costume and join the fun. 9:30pm-1:30am. M. Special, 634 State St. $11.99-$25. Ages 18+. https://posh.vip/g/isaiah2turnt-1

10/30: Haunted Ball: La Saignée (The Vampire’s Masquerade) At Sunstone Dress in your finest masquerade attire for an evening of immersive ambiance, entertainment, and dancing under the glow of chandeliers. 7-11pm. Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez. $25-$35. Ages 21+. Call (805) 688-9463 or email info@sunstonewinery.com. sunstonewinery.com/events

10/30: The Cherry Club Presents Nightmare on Cherry St. III: Witches’ Coven Jam out to SoCal’s fem-rock trio The Cherry Club, folk-rock-indie-grunge from Carmen el Faye (full band, Carmen’s Hell Boys), and S.B.-based rock/indie cover band Frogs Don’t Pay Rent. Enjoy photo-booth fun, Ron Allen and Revolver Pizza, drinks on tap, and a costume contest. All ages are invited. RSVP online. 6-10pm. The Factory, 616 E. Haley St. $15-$20. Email thecherryclubband@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/NightmareonCherry

10/30: Knight of the Living Dead: A Killer Renaissance Faire This faire will have spooky dungeon vibes, mythical creatures, a healthy dose of the macabre, oh, and a killer! Food for purchase from Zapp Tai (noon-8pm). Music from Joystix and DJ Frew, 6-11pm. Draughtsmen Aleworks, 53 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. Free. Call (805) 387-2577.

tinyurl.com/DraughtsmenRenaissanceFaire26

Haunted Ball: La Saignée (The Vampire’s Masquerade) At Sunstone | Credit: Courtesy

10/30: Halloween Bash with Brasscals Hang out and dance to the wildest brass band in the land. 8pm. Night Lizard Brewing Co., 607 State St. Free. Call (805) 770-2956. tinyurl.com/BrasscalsHalloween26

10/30: Halloween Costume Party Spookylandia at Son Y Sabor Enter a music dream that will feature five deejays and three different floors playing different genres of music such as Reggaeton, EDM, Banda, Hip-Hop, Y2K, R&B, and Oldies supplied by DJ Charco, DJ Chuva, DJ Niteout, DJ Odogg, DJ Zee. 8pm-1:45am. Son y Sabor, 409 State St. $20. Ages 21+. Call (805) 696-5212. tinyurl.com/SonYSaborHalloween26

10/30: Yoga Soup: Rave to the Grave: An Ecstatic Dance Halloween Party! Join a full-throttle rave and channel your wildest energy for high-intensity, uninhibited celebration. on the dance floor. In the Lounge, pick a tarot card, sip crafted elixirs, and use UV paints and use the photo booth. This is an alcohol- and tech-free event. There will be post-dance eats + hang-time at 10-11pm. 7-10pm. Yoga Soup, 28 Parker Wy. $20-$45. Ages 18+. Email support@yogasoup.com. tinyurl.com/Rave-Dance

10/30: Poison Garden: Murder Mystery Dinner Party at The Steward You’re cordially invited to an exclusive dinner to celebrate the unveiling of the estate’s beautifully restored Victorian garden. Before dinner can begin, tragedy strikes. A guest is found dead and everyone is a suspect. Follow the clues to solve the mystery while enjoying a prix-fixe buffet dinner. Hosted by the Improv. 6:30-9pm. The Steward, 5490 Hollister Ave. $95. Call (805) 683-6722. tinyurl.com/PoisonMurderMystery

10/30: The Molly Ringwald Project All ’80s Halloween Party Share the night with this high-energy band that will have you dancing to the authentic ’80s sound. Come dressed as your favorite ’80s icon. 8:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $15-$20. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com

10/30: HALLow Brow – A Gothic Dance Party From event producer and electronic music aficionado DJ Blasé, celebrate of one of the underground’s most prominent, morbid subcultures: Goth. Wear the black leather, lace, and lips, ripped fishnets, spikes, skulls, and all of it. 10pm-1:30am. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free with RSVP; Cover at door. Ages 21+. Call (805) 564-2410. tinyurl.com/HALLoBrowSB

10/30: Salty Strings Kicks Off Halloween Get ready for a night of great music, exceptional wine, and spooky-season energy. Grab your crew, dress up if you dare to dance to the S.B.-based five-piece string band putting a fresh, free-spirited spin on traditional bluegrass. 7-9pm. Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes. Free. Ages 21+. Call (805) 965-7985. tinyurl.com/SaltyStringsHalloween

10/30-10/31: S.B. Halloween Zombie Crawl All zombies are invited to visit more than 10 bars and nightclubs with one all-access pass, drink discounts, and free cover. Check in: 7-10pm; crawl: 7pm-2am. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. $20-$30. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/ZombieCrawlSB26

10/30: S.B. The Fright Halloween Bar Crawl Wear costumes and visit 4+ premium bars around town with one wristband and no cover. 7:30pm-2am. Unbearable Skee Lodge, 12 W. Haley St. $15. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/FriFrightCrawlSB26

Pumpkin-Palooza – A Downtown Halloween Party | Credit: Courtesy

10/31: Pumpkin-Palooza – A Downtown Halloween Party Join this killer Halloween night party with DJ Darla Bea, awesome ’90s cover bands Smelly Cat and Infinite Pumpkins with full bar and food for purchase from Cooney’s and the Public Market. 7-11pm. Public Market, 28 W. Victoria St. $20-$25. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/Pumpkin-PaloozaSB

10/31: Halloween Party & Costume Contest at The Good Life Dress in your best, wildest, or spookiest attire for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest at this annual celebration with craft beers, wines, ciders, meads, and spooky music. 7-11pm. The Good Life, 1672 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Ages 21+. Email info@thegoodlifecellar.com.

tinyurl.com/GoodLifeHalloween-26

10/31: The Grand’s Halloween Show and Costume Party An unforgettable evening of live music, costumes, cocktails, and surprises. Singers and instrumentalists are invited to sign up in advance for a chance to take the stage and perform with Brian Mann and The Grand Band. Costume contest and prizes. Early Show: 6-7:30pm; Late Show: 8-11pm. The Grand On State, 1218 State St. $25. Email thegrandonstate@gmail.com. thegrandonstate.com/events

10/31: Tiki Halloweeni TikiBomb will take over The Brew(Boo)House for a night of classic rock, pop, jam music and spooky fun. Show up in your wildest attire and maybe win a prize in the costume contest. A massive Costume Contest featuring prizes for Best Costume, Enter to win most original and best staff costume. 7-10pm. The Brewhouse, 229 W. Montecito St. Free. Email rich@tikibomb.com. tikibomb.com

10/31: Beau’s Thriller Halloween Party Join for dark, strange, and very ’80s music, thriller-inspired vibes, fog, candlelight, costumes, prizes, and plenty to imbibe. 7-11:30am. The House of Beau, 1129A State St. $10 Ages 21+. Call (805) 869-2174. frombeau.com/events

10/31: Heads All Happy Halloween Ball Come for dancing, high spirits, and live music from No Simple Highway, Jax Plays Dead, and Lady Finger in celebration of S.B.’s local music scene and the music of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia. 8pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $18-$25. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com

10/31: Spooky Wildlife Party Welcoming HABITAAT into the wild, bringing organic bass and high-energy dance music inspired by nature at this night of immersive production, live performers, costumes, activities, and 300 creatures on one dance floor. 5:30-11:30pm. Buena Onda, 724 E. Haley St. $30-$45. Ages 18+ Call (805) 679-3320.

tinyurl.com/SpookyWildlife

10/31: The Electric Afterlife Halloween Party at Cannabis Lounge Expect live electronic music, deejays, fire dancers, large-scale visual projections, immersive art, lasers, fog, tarot, the Séance Tea Lounge, Terpene Lounge, mocktails, food, psychedelic-friendly vibes, and more. 7pm-1am. LoDo Studios, 216 E. Gutierrez St. $25-$35. Ages 21+. Call (805) 900-3922. tinyurl.com/The-Electric-Afterlife

10/31: Sunset Sessions: Mystic Nights Join this elevated celebration, where Moroccan-inspired glamour meets after-dark intrigue in a spellbinding world of dramatic décor, seductive cocktails, hypnotic beats, and the ultimate costume contest. 5-9pm. Mirador Rooftop at Hotel Californian, 36 State St. $35. Ages 21+. Call (805) 882-0100.

tinyurl.com/MysticNightsSB

10/31: The Witch’s Ball: An Elevated Circus Ball Let the Witch’s theatrical hosts and peak hospitality team guide you beyond the veil. Cocktails, trolley rides, performances from aerial artists, fire dancers, the strong man, acrobats, magicians, clowns, and psychics. Dress extravagantly and explore a world built for grown-up play — with immersive VIP spaces. 7pm. Hilton S.B. Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. GA: $99; VIP: $330. Ages 21+. Call (805) 564-4333. thewitchsball.com

The Grimm Manor at Rosewood Miramar Beach | Credit: Courtesy

10/31: Halloween Bash Alert! at The Red Piano Halloween décor will transform the atmosphere. Hit the dance floor and dress to impress the judges at the midnight costume contest with killer prizes, 3pm-2am. 519 State St. Ages 21+. Call (805) 358-1439. tinyurl.com/Red-Piano-Bash

10/31: S.B. The Fright Halloween Bar Crawl Costumes in daylight at this Halloween day party crawl, 4+ bars, one wristband, no cover, then Halloween night. Check in: 1-3pm; crawl: 1-8pm. Locations TBA. $15. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/The-Fright-Crawl-SB-26

10/31: The Grimm Manor at Rosewood Miramar Beach Enter the Grimm Manor through a secret door and find a moody and mysterious vibe with cobwebs, candelabras, spooky riffs on cocktails, a vinyl deejay to cast eerie beats. Costumes are welcome. 4pm-midnight. Rosewood Miramar, 1759 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito. Free. Ages 21+. Call (805) 900-8388. tinyurl.com/Grimm-Manor

10/31: 2nd Annual Witches Brunch This year the coven will gather on Halloween morning, for a spellbinding brunch! Astrology and oracle readings will be available. The witches will stroll on State Street visiting local haunts after the brunch. 11:30am. Chanticlair, 113 W. De la Guerra. $65. Ages 21+. Call (805) 869-9772 or email thechanticlair@mail.com. tinyurl.com/2ndWitchesBrunch

10/29-11/1: From Dusk Till Dawn Halloween Pop-Up Enjoy cocktails with a bite (for purchase), haunting decor, and spooky movies. 3pm. Dusk Bar, Drift S.B., 524 State St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (855) 721-2658. drifthotels.co/santabarbara/happenings