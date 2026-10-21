Best of Santa Barbara® 2026

By Tiana Molony & Tyler Hayden

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 22, 2026

As a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, I’m often asked by visitors what is the best. Which beach? Where’s the best cup of coffee? Which breakfast spot is worth a visit? What hiking trail has the best views?

You’d think the answers would be easy, but Santa Barbara is full of businesses that excel at what they do, with plenty of worthy contenders in every category. Choosing just one can feel impossible. Still, a few tried-and-true favorites come to mind. And judging by the nearly 378,000 votes cast by more than 12,000 voters in this year’s Santa Barbara Independent Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll, our readers have plenty of favorites, too.

So, where do we start? For coffee, Dune Coffee Roasters consistently delivers. For hiking, Inspiration Point’s sweeping views make a compelling case. And for breakfast? In a town that takes brunch seriously, Jeannine’s Bakery has perfected French toast.

But part of what makes Santa Barbara so wonderful is that there’s always something new to discover. Alongside longtime favorites are ambitious newcomers and underdogs making a name for themselves. This year, several have earned a place on the Best of Santa Barbara® board, proving you don’t need decades in business to win over the community.

Among the standout newcomers are Oak + Violet Salon for Best Hair Salon, American Riviera Bank for Best Bank, DJ Zeke for Best DJ, and Lobster Jo’s for Best Summer Camp. Each brings something distinctive to the community, from helping locals look and feel their best to keeping finances close to home, setting the mood for a memorable event, and giving kids a summer to remember.

Their wins remind us that there’s always room for another local gem worth sharing. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or just passing through, consider this your invitation to revisit an old favorite, try somewhere new, and discover what your fellow readers love about Santa Barbara. —Tiana Molony