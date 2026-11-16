For the Wayuu women of northern Colombia, weaving is a tradition woven into their cultural identity, a source of livelihood, and a way of passing stories from one generation to the next.

On November 19, from 6-10 p.m., One Thread Collective will bring that artistry to the runway at El Paseo Restaurant for its annual fashion show fundraiser, Weaving Community. The evening will showcase handwoven bags designed by Wayuu women participating in the organization’s Yala’yalaa School for Women’s Empowerment, while bringing together Santa Barbara community leaders, artists, and changemakers in celebration of the women behind each creation.

The Independent caught up with the organization’s cofounder and Executive Director Jackie Gilbert about the inspiration behind this year’s event, the women at its heart, and the power of bringing communities together through fashion.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Can you tell me how One Thread Collective got started? What initially inspired you to build an organization around supporting Indigenous Wayuu women weavers in Colombia?

I cofounded One Thread Collective after living in La Guajira, Colombia, as a Fulbright researcher. I was investigating the impacts of coal mining on Indigenous Wayuu communities and their water supply, so my work had nothing to do with textiles. During one field visit, a group of Wayuu women asked me to help them sell their handwoven bags internationally because weaving is their primary source of income, but they were being severely underpaid in the local marketplace. So I started a small initiative with these women, and later, during the COVID-19 lockdown, teamed up with my cofounder Megan Battaglia to launch One Thread Collective to provide ongoing support to Wayuu communities during the pandemic. What began as a small project now supports women across more than 12 Indigenous communities!

Can you tell me about the women behind the bags and the cultural significance of their weaving traditions?

The women behind the bags are 120 Wayuu mothers. More than 75 percent are the primary earners supporting their families through their weaving. Many didn’t have the opportunity to finish elementary or high school when they were young, but are now returning to school thanks to the consistent income we provide at well above local market rates.

The Wayuu are Colombia’s largest Indigenous group and are known globally for their weaving traditions. Their rite of passage ritual for adolescent girls is centered around weaving, so it’s fundamental to Wayuu womanhood and cultural identity.

One Thread Collective partners with 10 remote Wayuu villages in La Guajira, Colombia. | Photo: Courtesy

Unfortunately, this tradition has been co-opted by outsiders looking to profit from their talents. Many designs are created by foreign designers or inspired by images found online, rather than by the women themselves. The bags we’re showcasing at the fashion show were developed during a 10-month course at our school, where Wayuu women created designs that tell stories about their culture. They’ll be modeled by local leaders whose work connects to each bag’s design. For example, Linda Krop of the Environmental Defense Center will model a bag inspired by the ocean, which she has spent much of her career protecting. We’re bridging two worlds and communities through this event.

This year’s event is called Weaving Community. What inspired that theme, and what do you hope people take away from the evening?

Community building has been a major focus this year in Santa Barbara. We opened a shop in the El Paseo courtyard in May and have since hosted women’s circles, plant-dyeing workshops, lectures, healing circles, and gatherings for other nonprofits. Even though most of our work takes place in Colombia, we love our Santa Barbara community and want to uplift local causes.

Our fundraiser is called Weaving Community because we’re threading together some of the incredible causes and leaders who are working towards building a thriving community right here in Santa Barbara. Among the “role models” walking the runway on November 19 are Laurel Phillips of the Birth Center, MariaElena Lopez of The SPACE, and Abe Powell of SB Bucket Brigade, to name just a few. They’ll carry our handwoven bags and wear pre-loved clothing styled by our friend Taiana Giefer of Neighbor Neighbor. So many people are coming together to make this an unforgettable celebration of community!

Weaving Community: A Fashion Show Fundraiser, takes place on Thursday, November 19, from 6-10 p.m. at El Paseo Restaurant, 813 Anacapa St. VIP ticketholders have access to a pre-show drinks reception at 5:30 p.m. at the One Thread collective storefront.

Purchase tickets here.