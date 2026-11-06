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UC Santa Barbara Police Investigating Stabbing, Attempted Robbery at Coal Oil Point Reserve in Isla Vista

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times Wednesday Night by at Least Three Suspects Who Remain at Large

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Fri Nov 06, 2026 | 11:29am
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UC Santa Barbara police reported a stabbing and attempted robbery at Coal Oil Point Reserve in Isla Vista on Wednesday at about 9 p.m. Officers arrived on scene and conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to find the suspects. 

According to UC Police Department reports, there were four or five male suspects dressed in dark clothing and at least three of them were armed with knives. They were last seen running northbound toward Slough Road. No suspects have been arrested. 

The victim, reportedly a 19-year-old man not affiliated with UCSB, was stabbed multiple times.  The injuries he sustained were non-life-threatening, and he was “transported for medical treatment,” according to a statement from UCSB. 

University police are actively investigating the incident and are requesting the public to exercise caution when visiting Coal Oil Point and to “contact UCSB Police at 805-893-3446 if you have any information about the incident.”

Fri Nov 06, 2026 | 21:36pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/11/06/uc-santa-barbara-police-investigating-stabbing-attempted-robbery-at-coal-oil-point-reserve-in-isla-vista/

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