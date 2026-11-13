One Big Art Show, 350 Works: Ready to Hang Returns

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative is gearing up for its seventh annual Ready to Hang, a pop-up art show, at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW). The free exhibition takes place Saturday, November 21, from 4 to 9 p.m., bringing together 350 works by Santa Barbara–area artists.

Ready to Hang | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Both established and emerging artists are showcasing their work, a decision the organization’s Executive Director Casey Caldwell said was intended to celebrate artists at every stage in their careers. “The more established artists provide wisdom and encouragement,” he said. “The newer artists provide new energy and ideas.”

This year’s theme is “Harmony,” and the exhibition will feature an eclectic mix of work by painters, photographers, printmakers, fabric artists, tattoo artists, assemblage makers, and others. The show has reached its goal of 350 submissions, including 20 pieces contributed through art programs at Carpinteria High School and Adelante Charter School, with support from an Arts and Music in the Schools (AMI) grant from the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

Each piece on display measures 12 by 12 inches, ensuring inclusivity across style, method, medium, and subject, said Caldwell. The uniform dimensions also create a sense of cohesion throughout the space, he added.

Ready to Hang began in 2019, a time when large arts shows in Santa Barbara were few and far between, said Caldwell. “So, we wanted to put on a show for which the entire purpose was to bring as many artists together in one place as we could, to meet each other, sell their work, encourage each other, and build the arts community,” he said.

Three cash prizes will also be awarded by a guest judge, with $100 going to first place, $75 to second, and $50 to third.

All artwork will be available for purchase, with prices set by individual artists ranging from just a few dollars to thousands. Purchases can be picked up beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, allowing buyers to immediately take their selections off the walls.

New this year is a gallery sneak peek, offering visitors an opportunity to preview the gallery before its public opening. For $15, guests can enjoy early access on November 20 from noon to 2 p.m., with all ticket proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative.

Guests enjoy a previous Ready to Hang event | Photo: Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative

Caldwell hopes visitors will leave the exhibit with a new appreciation for the region’s artistic community. “Santa Barbara has an incredibly vibrant artistic community,” he said. “I’m not sure there are any towns of comparable size where you would see a show this diverse, with landscapes; portraits; abstract art; oil paintings; pieces made of fabric, clay, and metal; pieces from all different artistic traditions, from plein air to street art. Come celebrate it with us!”

Ready to Hang takes place Saturday, November 21, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.). Admission to the Saturday exhibition is free, and tickets are not required. Sneak Peek tickets are available at tinyurl.com/2f5x8wmk and at the door.

For more information, see sbcaw.org.