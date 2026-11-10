The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) recently unveiled its newly renovated shop, with creative direction by Carlton DeWoody, who generously donated his time to the project and has also designed some of SBMA’s branded T-shirts, totes, and hats. A ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 11 welcomed visitors to the shop’s new home — a sunlit and vibrant blue corner of the Museum’s front lobby.

Though downsized from its previous location next door, the shop offers a thoughtfully curated and streamlined selection of merchandise. Visitors are greeted by displays of jewelry and smaller objects, including Lynda Weinman’s 3D-printed rings and earrings and Anne Rickett’s bronze figurines. The assortment also includes apparel, books, and home goods, such as wooden vases by California husband-and-wife brand BJØRN.

Keepsake cards from the current ‘Stage Craft: Pictorialist Photography and Performance,’ exhibition are on sale at the SBMA Shop | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Gift items at the SBMA Shop | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the Museum-exclusive merchandise at the SBMA Shop | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

There’s a nice selection of art books at the SBMA Shop | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Jewelry items at the SBMA Shop | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom



There’s a nice selection of art books at the SBMA Shop | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Some of the unique jewelry at the SBMA Shop | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

For the holiday season, the SBMA shop will expand its offerings with a pop-up in the Colefax Gallery inside the Museum, running November 17 through January 10.

In addition, the Museum has revamped its online store, sbmashop.net, which offers a variety of products including a new fragrance collaboration with local business The Grapeseed Company, inspired by Claude Monet’s Waterloo Bridge, and custom 3D-printed ornaments inspired by works in SBMA’s East Asian art collection, along with other exclusive merchandise.

Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State Street, sbma.net.