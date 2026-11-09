County Health Department Issues Update After 26 Runners in Santa Barbara Half-Marathon & 5K Hospitalized Under ‘Suspicious Circumstances’

Thousands of athletes competed in Santa Barbara’s annual half marathon on Sunday morning. The runner finished the 13.1 mile race under bright sunshine in the roughly 80 degree heat, crossing the finish line at the bottom of State Street to cheering friends and family. But later that day, as word began to circulate about athlete hospitalizations, Santa Barbara’s police department announced they had started investigating the cause, saying it had received reports of participants with “unusual symptoms.”

In a November 9 press release Santa Barbara County’s Health Department said the hospitalizations were likely caused by racing in the heat.

“At this time, the medical incident appears to be an isolated event connected directly to race participation and the heat. There is no indication of a broader public health concern or ongoing risk to the community,” the press release said.

Following the race, rumors circulated on social media and among community members, alleging one of the water stations was somehow contaminated or contained drugs. The county’s press release said that when inspectors who examined the race electrolyte drink on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to issue temporary food permits, they found no violations or areas of concern. The press release did not detail who had access to the hydration stations.

The Health Department said that of the 7,500 registered runners (that figure includes both the half-marathoners and the 5k participants), 30 received medical treatment. Onsite medical staff sent 26 to the hospital for treatment, with 19 going to Cottage Hospital and seven to Goleta Valley Hospital.

“The first request for medical assistance was received at approximately 8:41 a.m. for a runner experiencing symptoms consistent with heat exhaustion,” the Health Department said.

From there, the press release said, incidents quickly escalated for runners. By that point, all half-marathoners had been running for well over an hour.

Event Director David Monico told the Independent that the medical team treated “numerous runners for dehydration and overheating both on the course and at the finish line.”

Sunday in Santa Barbara was approximately 10 degrees hotter than the average November 8, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A runner’s body has to work harder when running in heat, and runners lose fluids through sweat.

Three runners were still hospitalized as of Monday evening. The Santa Barbara Police Department has not released further information on the investigation, which remains ongoing.

The Health Department said that of the 7,500 registered runners in Sunday’s race, 19 runners were treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and seven at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. | Credit: Run Local / Stephen Lewis

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.