From left, Mojo, Chaos, and MacGyver are three of the six Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Dogs that will be the 66th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade Grand Marshals. Not pictured are Rica, Reilly, and Keegan, but all six will be in the parade this Friday with their respective partners: Tracee Walker, Juanita Smith, Rick Stein, Sheila Malavasi, Ann Mare Cullen, and Shirley Smith.
’Tis the Season 2018
The Complete Guide to Santa Barbara’s Holiday Happenings
It’s time once more for our holiday guide. For a jolly good time, just peek inside: There’s snow at Stearns Wharf, Paseo, the Zoo. Ride Candy Cane Trains! Have drinks with your crew! Sing along as you don your ugliest sweater. Make tamales! Eat latkes! What could be better? Parades, concerts, nativities, shoppin’: All things to get your holidays hoppin’. Let’s take it easy and be of good cheer As we recall it’s been a trying year. So gather with family and with friends For a festive time ’fore the season ends. Our happening guide keeps planning easy and fun, Making holidays magical for everyone! —Indy Staff
Parades
66th Annual Holiday Parade See high-stepping marching bands; holiday-themed floats; spectacular performance groups; this year’s Grand Marshals, four rescue dogs from S.B. Search and Rescue and their human partners; the Holiday Prince and Fairy who will lead the parade; and Santa Claus! Fri., Dec. 7, 6:30pm. The parade travels along State St. from Sola to Cota St. Free. Call 962-2098. downtownsb.org
Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade 2018 This fun-filled community event will have area bands and youth groups bringing in the holiday spirit and Santa Claus. Sat., Dec. 8, 3pm. The parade travels from 9th St. to 6th St., Carpinteria. Free. Call 395-1262. holidayspiritparade.com
Solvang Julefest Parade Don’t miss the sight of more than 400 participants and 50 entries as they make their way down Mission Drive, Copenhagen Drive, and other adjacent streets. Follow up after the parade with a visit to Mr. and Mrs. Claus in Solvang Park. Sat., Dec. 8, 11am-12:30pm. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144. tinyurl.com/Julefest2018
By Courtesy Photo
Downtown Holiday Parade
32nd Annual Parade of Lights Santa’s Village will be full of activities, such as tons of snow to play in and photos with Santa, with the first 300 children to receive a goody bag. Then watch the festively decorated boats from along the breakwater or on Stearns Wharf followed by a fireworks show after the parade. Santa’s Village activities: Sun., Dec. 9, 3pm. Boat parade: 5:30pm; occurs in the water visible from the S.B. Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off of Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call 564-5531. santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights
Tree Lightings and Nativities
35th Annual Ceremony of Light and Love: Light Up a Life Gather and celebrate the lives and memories of your loved ones at Hospice of S.B.’s special night of remembrance, with memorial stars that will illuminate the memorial trees through January 4, 2019. Stars may be purchased in advance at Hospice of S.B., 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Ste. 100. Sun., Dec. 2, 5:30pm, Camino Real Marketplace, 7004 Marketplace Dr., Goleta; Wed., Dec. 5, 5:30pm. Montecito Upper Village Green, corner of San Ysidro & E. Valley Rd.; Sat., Dec. 8, 5:30pm, Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza, Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Suggested donation for a star: $15. Call 563-8820. hospiceofsantabarbara.org
Solvang Julefest Tree Lighting This annual tree-lighting ceremony event will have live entertainment including dancing ballerinas, bands, caroling, and the arrival of Santa Claus. Fri., Dec. 7, 5-6:30pm. Solvang Park, First St. and Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144. tinyurl.com/Julefest2018
Tree Lighting Before the Parade of Lights boat parade, S.B. Mayor Cathy Murillo will switch on the lights of a beautiful 25-foot white fir on Stearns Wharf to officially open the holiday season for the waterfront. Sun., Dec. 9, 5:30pm. Stearns Wharf. Free.tinyurl.com/StearnsWharf2018
Solvang Nativity Pageant Enjoy this elaborate stage presentation of the nativity story featuring narration by Stephanie Zimbalist, live animals, musical accompaniment, and performances by former Metropolitan Opera lead tenor Eduardo Villa, singer/songwriter and psalmist Julie Meyer, concertmaster violinist Maurice Sklar, and more. Seating is on a first-come, first-entertained basis. Sat., Dec. 15, 5 and 7pm. Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St., Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144. solvangnativitypageant.com
By Courtesy Photo
Parade of Lights
First United Methodist Church Outdoor Living Nativity Come see the re-creation of the holy night with actors in costume and live animals such as camels, donkeys, sheep, and goats. Enjoy warm cider or stroll into the church and look at the crèches (models representing the scene of Jesus Christ’s birth) on display, including a few kid-friendly ones that can be touched. Wed.-Fri., Dec. 20-22, 5:30-7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call 963-3579. www.fumcsb.org
Holiday Fun for Everyone
Let It Snow! Check out S.B.’s “best in snow”! Nightly snowfall shows will take place twice each evening in the Center Court starting promptly at 6 and 7 p.m. The holiday snow will be falling through December 31 (no shows on Christmas Day). Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com
Live Holiday Entertainment There will be costumed carolers, holiday horns, colossal choirs, and the occasional squeezebox roaming throughout the paseo or in Center Court. A schedule of more than 20 live entertainment ensembles will perform throughout the season nearly every day in December. Visit the website for the full schedule of performers, dates, and times through December 24. Paseo Nuevo. Free.paseonuevoshopping.com
Hanukkah & Hilarity + Latkes & Laughter Comedy Night Enjoy the comedy of headliner Virginia Jones and the Jewish Federation Teen Comedy Club. Thu., Dec. 6, 4:30-6pm. Bronfman Family Ctr., Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. $8-$10. Call 957-1115. jewishsantabarbara.org
Holiday Open House Learn about The Land Trust and meet its members, staff, and board over wine and hors d’oeuvres. From open space to ranches to critters, The Land Trust is part of what makes S.B. County great! Thu., Dec. 6, 5:30-7:30pm. The Land Trust for S.B. County, 1530 Chapala St. Free. Call 966-4520. sblandtrust.org/whats-happening
31st Annual S.B. Motorcycle Toy Run Join nearly 500 motorcycle riders and help bring joy to children this Holiday Season. Meet at Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria and ride to the S.B. Carriage Museum for a fun day of good food, music, and raffle prizes. All proceeds benefit Unity Shoppe. Sun., Dec. 9, 9am-2:30pm. S.B. Carriage Museum, 129 Castillo St. Free.tinyurl.com/SB-Motorcycle-Toy-Run
By Courtesy Photo
Holiday at the Ranch
Rockstar Trolley of Lights Hop on the trolley to see all the Christmas lights and decorations. Enjoy hot chocolate or a candy cane as you clang-clang around the city with family and friends. Check-in is 30 minutes prior to the tour. Dec. 6-30; Mon.-Thu.: 6pm, Fri.-Sun.: 5:30 and 7:30pm. Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$27. Call 451-9999. rockstartrolley.com
Candle Light Tours This behind-the-scenes walking and caroling tour of the downtown village of Solvang will be led by costumed tour guides and conclude with a private reception with Santa Claus, hot cocoa, and cookies. Souvenir LED candles are included. Sat., Dec. 8, 15, and 22, 4:30-6pm. Solvang Park, Mission Dr. and First St., Solvang. $25. tinyurl.com/CandleLightTour-2018
St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Women’s Guild Annual Christmas This annual luncheon will feature a delicious meal, entertainment, a holiday raffle, and a Christmas boutique of unique, handcrafted gifts and home-baked Christmas pastries as well as jams and preserves, with all proceeds to benefit preschool scholarships and other area projects. Sat., Dec. 8, 11:30am. Stacy Hall, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. $40. Ages 12+. Call 688-4454.tinyurl.com/WomensGuildLuncheon2018
’Tis the Season Carpinteria Tamale Festival Enjoy tamales from Reynaldo’s and Oaxaca Fresh, live music, and kids’ crafts, as well as hot cocoa, beer, and wine. Visit with Santa. All proceeds will go to programs at the center. Sat., Dec. 8, Noon-9pm. Carpinteria Arts Ctr., 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call 684-7789. carpinteriaartscenter.org
Victorian Christmas Open House Visit the lavishly decorated 1875 Victorian home along with the car and carriage area, museum, and blacksmith shop. Wed., Dec. 8, 10am-1pm. Lompoc Valley Historical Society, 207 N. L St., Lompoc. Free. Call 735-4626. tinyurl.com/VictorianChristmas2018
By Courtesy Photo
Solvang Julefest
Holiday Tamale-Making Class Learn techniques to make his award-winning tamales and salsa from tamale wizard Richard Lambert! Sat., Dec. 8, noon-1:30pm. The Breakwater, 125 Harbor Wy. $45. tinyurl.com/tamaleclass
Holiday on Ice in Paradise Bring your family and friends for the third annual Ice in Paradise holiday show! Guests will enjoy excitement on the ice as skaters of all ages and skill levels perform. Sat., Dec. 15, noon and 5pm. Ice in Paradise, 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $20-$30. Call 879-1550. tinyurl.com/HolidayOnIce-2018
9th Annual Festival of Trees Take a last look at these beautifully adorned Christmas trees and buy a raffle ticket in hopes to win one! The Carpinteria Lions Club has provided the trees for sponsorship to raise money for Carpinteria local 501(c)3 organizations. Sun., Dec. 9, 11am-8pm. Old Austin’s Hardware Store, 700 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free.tinyurl.com/9thAnnual-FestivalofTrees
S.B. Rose Society Annual Holiday Party There is no formal program — just a good time over fine food and holiday cheer with a love of roses in common. Thu., Dec. 13, 6pm. Fellowship Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Rd. Free. Call 451-7695. sbrose.org
By Courtesy Photo
Candy Cane Train
Holiday Lights & Sights Tour Tour the best of holiday decor throughout Solvang and the Santa Ynez Valley while you listen to seasonal music. Mon., Dec. 17, 6-7:15pm and 7:30-8:45pm. Veterans’ Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. $13. Call 688-7529. tinyurl.com/Julefest2018
Solvang’s Annual Christmas Tree Burn Area residents are invited to bring their tree (stands and ornaments must be removed) to the burn pile January 4, 2019, to join together to see this powerful spectacle ignite the New Year and herald the end of Solvang’s Julefest. There will be live entertainment and refreshments for purchase. Fri., Jan. 4, 2019, 5-7pm. Fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144. tinyurl.com/Julefest2018
Especially Fun for Children
27th Annual Candy Cane Train Bring the kids out for a ride on the festively decorated miniature train and enjoy an assortment of holiday treats. Check the website for Santa visits! The train runs every weekend through December 23. 1-3:45pm. South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. $5. Call 964-3540. tinyurl.com/27thAnnualCandyCaneTrain
Meet Santa at Paseo Nuevo Children can visit Santa in Paseo Nuevo’s Center Court, with special evenings open for pet photos with St. Nick, through December 24. Every child will receive a free gift from Santa, and elves will be on hand to catch the perfect precious moment in a photo. Visit the website for the full schedule. Center Ct., Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com
Photos with Santa Santa will be available for photos and visits at his winter home near Macy’s through December 24. Pet photos will also be available. Visit the website for details and full schedule. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Call 642-0605. shoplacumbre.com/events
By Courtesy Photo
Arlington Market
Explorer Fundays Explorers of all ages can make holiday-inspired crafts every Saturday and Sunday, from finger-painted snow leopards to potato-printed polar bears to water-bottle snowmen … or women, and paper-roll fireworks for the New Year! Sat.-Sun.; Dec. 8-9 and 15-16; 11am-2pm. Explore Store, S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$17. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org
Visit Santa Claus Tell Santa your wish for the holidays, and then take your own photos with him. Sat.; Dec. 8, 15, and 22; noon-4pm. Santa Village, Solvang Park, Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144. tinyurl.com/Julefest2018
Tree at the G Celebrate the holidays with family activities and musical performances, and have your photo taken with Clara and other beloved characters from State Street Ballet’s The Nutcracker. Thu., Dec. 6, 5-8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Free. Call 899-2222.
By Courtesy Photo
Arlington Plaza
Art From Scrap Workshop Kids will have a jolly good time at these fun-filled afternoons, making holiday-inspired crafts that will get them into the winter spirit. Hanging Holiday Decorations: Sat., Dec. 8; Outrageous Ornaments: Dec. 15. 10am-noon. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Children 6 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. Call 884-0459 x11. exploreecology.org
Breakfast with Santa & Reptiles The Kiwanis will be serving up all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages at this fun event that features a free picture with Santa, face painting, holiday crafts, and a live reptile show. Sat., Dec. 8, 8-11am. San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, 400 Puente Dr. Free-$10. tinyurl.com/BreakfastWithSanta-Reptiles
Holiday at the Ranch Kids of all ages will love this open house that includes holiday music and caroling, craft making, tours of the festive Stow House, celebrity story time, holiday hayrides, and Santa Claus and his “rein-goats”! Sat., Dec. 8; Sun., Dec. 9. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. 11am - 4pm. Free-$5. Call 681-7216. goletahistory.org
Playdate: Storytime with Santa Bring the kids to huddle around jolly old Saint Nicholas as he tells his favorite holiday stories and hands out treats. Thu., Dec. 13, 10am-11am. Center Ct., 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Ages 0-10. Call 963-7147. paseonuevoshopping.com
Jingle Jam! There is something for everyone at this community Christmas party! The party will feature bounce houses, face painting, live music, a snow dance party, food trucks, gift card giveaways, and an outdoor showing of the movie Elf. Fri., Dec. 14, 6-9pm. S.B. City College, 721 Cliff Dr. tinyurl.com/SBCC-JingleJam-2018
By Courtesy Photo
Paseo Nuevo Santa
All Wrapped Up: The Art of Giving This one-day workshop will provide the opportunity for children to gain inspiration from works in the museum’s collection and create handmade cards, prints, ornaments, and more. Students will draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts to share with friends and family. Sat., Dec. 15, 9am-3pm. Ridley-Tree Educational Ctr., McCormick House, 1600 Santa Barbara St. $65-$75. Ages 5-12. Call 884-6441. sbma.net
Breakfast with Santa Bring the kids for a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus! Gifts for Club members, siblings, and community members ages 5-18 will be delivered by Santa on his sleigh for all children to pick from. Sat., Dec. 15, 9-11am. Boys & Girls Club of S.B., 632 E. Canon Perdido St. tinyurl.com/PancakesWithSanta-2018
Zoo Day Families can create a new tradition at the zoo with animal friends for a new kind of holiday fun. Sun.-Mon., Dec. 24-27, 10am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$17. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org
Winter Zoo Camp At this award-winning camp, kids can spend winter break playing games, visiting animals up close and behind the scenes, experimenting with science projects, and crafting. Mon.-Thu., Dec. 24-27, Dec. 31-Jan 4. Half day: 9am-noon; full day: 9am-3pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $45-$55. Ages 3-12. Call 962-5339. sbzoo.org
By Courtesy Photo
Paseo Nuevo
Holiday Markets and Shopping
A Crimson Holiday Upper State Street’s artisanal market will make your holiday shopping easy with a large selection of handcrafted ornaments, jewelry, toys, cards, and kitschy items. The gallery is open through January 31, 2019. Visit the website for hours. La Cumbre Plaza, 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call 453-4897. acrimsonholiday.com
Night Market Along with exclusive items, shoppers can enjoy illuminated festive lights, carolers, snow machines, local tasty treats, wine, live music, and many more holiday festivities. The market will be open through December 29. Thu.-Sun.: 4-10pm. Christmas Night Market, (formerly Macy’s) 701 State St. Free. Call 722-9456. santabarbaranightmarket.com
Blissful Boutiques Makers Market This market will offer an array of vendors that sell everything from jewelry, baked goods, hand-woven and crocheted items, aromatherapy products, and more. Dec. 8-24, 10am-6pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 451-7147. tinyurl.com/Blissful-Boutiques2018
Shop, Mingle & Jingle Solvang’s holiday season shopping and entertainment opportunities encompass discounts and deals at various merchants such as shops and galleries, bookstores, wine and beer bars, clothing and accessories boutiques, and more. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 14-16, various times. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call 688-6144. tinyurl.com/ShopMingle-2018
By Courtesy Photo
Our Folk Art Nativities: Nuestros Nacimientos Folklóricos at Casa Delores
The Yes Store 2018 This S.B. tradition since 1968 is a cooperative arts and crafts shop that offers unique, handmade artwork from area artists. Visit the website for hours. The store is open through December 24. 101 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call 966-9777. theyesstore.com
2nd Annual Christmas Market The Arlington Plaza will showcase seasonal festivities, live music, and shopping for unique gifts as you visit Diani Stores, the Travel Store, Treat, Blossom Salon, S.B. Fine Art, Carlitos Café y Cantina, and Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro. Dec. 6 and 7, 4-9pm. Arlington Plaza, 1324 State St. Free.
Homespun Craft Fair Come to the heart of downtown and find one-of-a-kind handmade items from 60 artisans. Casa de la Guerra. Sat., Dec. 8, 10am-5pm. Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free.tinyurl.com/Homespun2018
By Courtesy Photo
Everybody Dance Now! Holiday Performance
Arts/Dance/Theater
Brad Nack 100% Reindeer Art Show 2018 This herd of small, framed oil paintings spans 20 years but remains true to its founding principle of 100 percent reindeer art. Bring a checkbook and a critical attitude, and take a reindeer home for the holidays. Shows through Dec. 31. Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Free. Call 966-5636.
Opening Reception: Happy Holidays! This special exhibit will showcase work from all 20 members of the 10 West Gallery Cooperative, along with the annual Mata Ortiz Pottery Show, featuring pieces from potters in the small village of Mata Ortiz in Chihuahua, Mexico. Shows through Dec. 26. Thu., Dec. 6, 5-8pm. 10 West Gallery, 10 W. Anapamu St. Free. Call 770-7711.
Our Folk Art Nativities: Nuestros Nacimientos Folklóricos Visit this display of Mexican folk art featuring vintage handcrafted Nativity scenes. In México, the Christmas season brings families together to decorate nativities with figures made of materials such as palm leaves, corn husk, tule, wood, clay, tin, etc. Shows through Feb. 8, 2019. Casa Dolores, 1023 Bath St. Free. Call 963-1032. casadolores.org
Speaking of Stories: Holiday Memories Enjoy a night of original first-person true stories of holiday memories, love, loss, and adventure performed by their authors, ranging from scripted readings to storytelling. Enjoy cookies and milk afterward. Thu.-Sat., Dec. 6-8, 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 2pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $18-$28. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org
A Christmas Carol Take part in this Carpinteria holiday tradition, and follow the story of the greedy and cranky Ebenezer Scrooge as he finds his holiday spirit. Fri., Dec. 7-8, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 3pm. Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria. $5-$15. Call 684-6380. thealcazar.org
43rd Annual Nutcracker at the Arlington The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents this cherished holiday tradition that is recognized as one of the longest-running productions in the U.S. performed with a full live symphony orchestra. Experience holiday magic as Clockwork Dolls dance to life, a giant Christmas tree grows before your eyes, and the Rat King and Toy Soldiers battle onstage. Sat., Dec. 8, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 2:30pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. $30-$50. Call 963-4408. thearlingtontheatre.com
By Courtesy Photo
Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns)
The Montecito School of Ballet: The Night Before Christmas Watch sugarplums dance and toys come to life in this original production of The Night Before Christmas, which is based on the famous poem by Clement Clarke Moore. Sat., Dec. 8, 7-9pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $12-$18. Call 560-0597. tinyurl.com/MontecitoNightB4Christmas
An Irish Christmas Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with singing, traditional Irish music, and dancing by an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by world champion dancers. Wed., Dec. 12, 7pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $34-$65. Call 963-0761. lobero.com
Believe Momentum Dance Company’s performance will kick off the holiday season with an empowering message through inspired dance. Thu., Dec. 13, 7pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $20-$30. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org
Everybody Dance Now!Holiday Performance 2018 The whole family will enjoy this high-energy night of festivities, including face painting, a creative doodling table, a gratitude station, an emcee and deejay, guest dance companies, parent dance-offs, prize giveaways, and low-cost bake sale goods for purchase and other yummy snacks. Fri., Dec. 14, 5:30pm-7pm. S.B. County Education Office Auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Rd. Donations accepted. tinyurl.com/EDN-HolidayPerformance-2018
Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns) Take part in this time-honored reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter in Bethlehem as it was once celebrated in early California and is still observed throughout Mexico and South America. Fri., Dec. 14, 6-9pm. Begins at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., and concludes at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call 965-0093. sbthp.org
Goleta School of Ballet: The Nutcracker Tutu Suite Young dancers ages 3-6 years old will take part in a special suite-style performance to the music of The Nutcracker. Tickets can be purchased at the box office on performance day. Sat., Dec. 15, 1:30-2:30pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $8-$10. Call 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com
By Courtesy Photo
Tuba Christmas
Inspire Dance S.B. Presents: Clara in the Land of Sweets This holiday show will feature swirling dancers, silly mice, and your favorite Nutcracker characters. Sat., Dec. 15, 2:30 and 4:30pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $15-$18. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org
State Street Ballet: The Nutcracker Follow young Clara as her toy nutcracker comes alive, saving her from evil rats and taking her on a magical journey through the Land of Sweets and more. This magical performance, featuring students of Gustafson Dance, the Opera San Luis Obispo Orchestra, and the Morro Bay High School Chorus will blow you away with its gigantic Christmas tree and opulent sets. Sat., Dec. 15, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 16, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $24-$104. Call 899-2222. granadasb.org
White Christmas Sing-Along Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater for a chance to win prizes, watch Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney in the beloved 1954 film, and sing along with such songs as “The Best Things Happen When You’re Dancing,” “Snow,” and the iconic “White Christmas.” Sat., Dec. 15, 7-9:30pm. Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $7. Call 684-6380. thealcazar.org
Humbug! Lit Moon’s version of Charles Dickens’s haunting story about Christmastide redemption is refreshed and back for Christmas 2018! Fri., Dec. 21, 7:30pm; Sat., Dec. 22, 4 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 23, 4pm. Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo. $18-$23. Call 963-0408. centerstagetheater.org
The Christmas Revels: An Irish Celebration of the Winter Solstice For its 11th anniversary season, the Revels will perform a joyful production celebrating the spirit and strength of the Irish emigrants who came to America in the early 1900s to build new lives in a new land. At sea over the holidays, these strangers bond over spinning stories, singing songs, and sharing seasonal traditions; friendships are formed, romance blossoms. Sat., Dec. 22, 2:30 and 7:30pm; Sun, Dec. 23, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $15-$79. Call 963-0761. lobero.com
By Courtesy Photo
Tree at the G
Music
Quire of Voyces Short Program Concert The S.B. Quire of Voyces, founded in 1993 to rediscover the sacred a cappella choral music of the Renaissance and the modern age, will perform a short program of choral music. Thu., Dec. 6, 6:30-7pm. Mary Craig Auditorium, S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Call 963-4364. sbma.net/events
S.B. Choral Society’s The Hallelujah Project 6 The S.B. Choral Society and Orchestra and Goleta Valley Junior High Chorus will blend together a set of classical choral music and traditional holiday favorites with celebrity guest Angela Cartwright, best known for her youthful roles as Brigitta in The Sound of Music and as Penny Robinson in Lost in Space. Sat., Dec. 8, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 9, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $7-$50. Call 963-0761. lobero.com
S.B. Jazz Society’s Annual Holiday Party & Jam Session Start the holiday season off with jazz! Calling all closet vocalists and musicians: Bring your charts and instruments, and the house band will back you up. Also, enjoy the S.B. High School Jazz Ensemble. Sun., Dec. 9, 1-4pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $10-$25. Call 687-7123. sbjazz.org
On This Shining Night Fratelli, S.B.’s premier gay men’s chorus, will be singing and dancing to fan-favorite holiday songs filled with humor and heart. Sharing the stage will be special guests the Ding-Dons from S.B. High School and performer Rod Lathim. Mon., Dec. 10, 7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. $12-$20. fratelliamenschorus.org
Dulci Jubilo Let the Adelfos Ensemble take you back to the echoing spaces of San Marco in Venice and the fabled Court Chapel in Dresden, Germany, to revel in Advent and Christmas works. The SBCC Sackbut Ensemble (and trumpeter friends) will be the musical guests. Tue., Dec. 11, 7:30pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, The Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. tinyurl.com/In-Dulci-Jubilo-2018
Mac Powell and The Family Reunion Sing along to your favorite Christmas tunes, as well as new music from the band. Exclusive ticket buyers will have the opportunity to participate in an actual Christmas Party and fellowship with Mac and the band following the show. Wed., Dec. 12, 8pm. Marjorie Luke Theater, 721 E. Cota St. $18.75-$100. Call 884-4087. tinyurl.com/MacPowell-sParty
By Courtesy Photo
The Christmas Revels
Nutcracker & Bach Enjoy a free concert performed by the S.B. Community Flute Ensemble. Sat., Dec. 15, 5pm. First Christian Church, 1915 Chapala St. Free.sbcfe.org
Quire of Voyces: Mysteries of Christmas Hear a luminous selection of seasonal songs from the Quire’s repertoire of the last 25 years. Sat., Dec. 15, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 16, 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Call 965-6935. tinyurl.com/QuireOfVoyces
TubaChristmas Come celebrate all things tuba, from the baritone to the ophicleide, with a live performance from those who teach, play, and compose for this brass instrument. Sat., Dec. 15, noon. Storke Placita, 700 block of State St. Free; participation fee: $10. tinyurl.com/SBTubaChristmas2018
A Celtic Christmas Concert & Holiday Hooley with The Decent Folk This concert will feature traditional favorites, sing-alongs, and stories celebrating the season. Sat., Dec. 15, 7-9pm. Bethany Congregational Church, 556 N. Hope Ave. $10-$15. Call 969-4974. mysheps.com
Blind Boys of Alabama Holiday Show Don’t miss this six-time Grammy Award–winning group perform gospel music, holiday standards, and original songs at this roof-raising music event. The gospel titans will be joined by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Ruthie Foster. Sun., Dec. 16, 7pm. Campbell Hall, UCSB. $15-$50. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu
Edelweiss Choir of S.B.: Weihnachtskonzert (A Traditional Christmas Concert) Listen to traditional Christmas songs from across the globe sung in German, English, Latin, Spanish, and some Italian, accompanied by a string quartet and percussionist. There will be traditional carols and a sing-along. Sun., Dec. 16, 3pm. Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre. Suggested donation: $15. Call 682-1537 or 967-5965. edelweisschoir.com
Santa Barbara Sings!S.B. Master Chorale Presents this Christmas concert as a gift to the community that will feature Navidad Nuestra, a folk drama of the Nativity based on the rhythms and traditions of Hispanic America, as well guitarist Anthony Ybarra and contralto Carol Ann Manzi, the American Riviera Children’s Chorus and a high school chorus, and an audience sing-along. Sun., Dec. 16, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call 963-0761. lobero.com
38th Annual Messiah Sing-Along Raise your voice on high for this annual community event where the audience is the chorus to sing Handel’s Messiah. This is a benefit for low-income families, children, and the elderly. Tickets will be available at Chaucer’s Books, the Unity Shoppe, or at the door. Tue., Dec. 18, 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. $10. Call 965-4122. unityshoppe.org
By Courtesy Photo
Vodka Latke Young Adult Holiday Party
14th Annual Christmas Concert Join Shawn Thies & Friends for an intimate evening of friends, family, and traditional holiday music. Tue., Dec. 18, 7:30pm. Unity Church, 227 E. Arrellaga St. Suggested donation: $15.
Folksongs of the Winter Holidays Join folk singer, storyteller, and autoharpist Adam Miller for traditional folk songs and carols about Hanukkah, Christmas, winter solstice, and New Year’s. Thu., Dec. 20, 10:30-11:45am. Community Hall, Montecito Library, 1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito. Free. Call 969-5063. sbplibrary.org
Adult Holiday Happenings
Mission by Candlelight: Holiday Sip and Stroll Sip delicious Mission wine and nibble on cheese as you stroll through the candlelit museum on a self-guided tour and chat with the Franciscan friars. Thu., Dec. 6, 5-7pm. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. $20. Ages 21+. Call 682-4713. tinyurl.com/MissionByCandlelight
Felted Holiday Decorations Workshop Create holiday decorations out of felt in this two-hour workshop with guest artist Laura Denny that includes a glass of wine and all materials. Your finished creations will make great ornaments or decorations that can be used for essential oil diffusion. Thu., Dec. 6, 6-8pm. Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $30. Ages 18+. Call 884-0459. exploreecology.org
By Courtesy Photo
Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll
12th Annual Vodka Latke Young Adult Holiday Party Come for food, fun, and fantastic friends! There will be lots of latkes, an open bar, interactive games, and tasty treats. Sat., Dec. 8, 7-10pm. Jewish Federation of Greater S.B., 524 Chapala St. $15-$25. Ages 21+. Call 957-1115. tinyurl.com/Vodka-Latke-2018
Longoria Holiday Open House Enjoy Lompoc Valley Master Chorale carols by the fireside, complimentary hot cider, coffee, and cookies or purchase a glass of wine and choose just the right gift of wine to take home or ship to friends and family. Sun., Dec. 9, 2-4pm. Longoria Winery Tasting Rm., 415 E. Chestnut Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call 759-4637. longoriawine.com/events.php
Party Proper & Nina Moore Presents: The Spruce Dance your way into the holiday season and enjoy live music, entertainment, tasty bites, and cocktails in a benefit for the S.B. Bucket Brigade. Sun., Dec. 9, 6-10pm. The Impact Hub, 1117 State St. $50. tinyurl.com/TheSpruce
Solvang Julefest Wine & Beer Walk Skål Stroll Participating wineries, breweries, and tasting bars will be offering their best and tastiest wines and brews as well as the chance for you to vote for your favorite Solvang Gløgg (mulled, spiced wine popular in Denmark during Christmas), with bragging rights being awarded December 16. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 15-16, 11am-4pm. Various locations; visit the website for details. $45. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/Julefest2018