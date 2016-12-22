The Regrettes Revisit Velvet Jones with New Material

FEELING GOOD, BAD, AND EVERYTHING ELSE: When we last checked in with teenage rockers The Regrettes, they were just stepping into the spotlight at Velvet Jones (423 State St.), where they will return again, this time opening for Cherry Glazerr and Slow Hollows on Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Now, they will arrive with material from a soon-to-be-released album, Feel Your Feelings, Fool, and a Christmas single, a cover of “Marshmallow World.” I spoke with lead singer Lydia Night about feelings, the election, and Christmas.

Tell me about the new album title, Feel Your Feelings, Fool.



The whole album covers a spectrum of emotions and things I was going through over the first couple years of high school, and Feel Your Feelings, Fool, is pretty straightforward: We want people to stop hiding their feelings and pretending they don’t feel a certain way. Especially being a teenager constantly surrounded by kids who want to suppress their feelings to feel their feelings because they feel invalid or stupid, they should know it’s completely okay and valid and healthy to feel them.

Are there any new feelings you felt this year?



I actually fell in love for the first time. Long story, I was falling for a person during the recording. It’s so intense, and I remember being younger, wondering how am I gonna know if I’m in love? … It’s such an indescribable feeling; it’s kind of hard to write about, but when you tap into it, it’s easier to realize what’s going on and so confusing and fascinating. … We just broke up, so now I’m getting to feel all the feelings of heartbreak, a whole other intense, confusing thing that will be shown a lot on the next record. Both of those feelings are so important to go through and experience, and I don’t regret any of it. It ended in a totally cool way. I’m grateful for that relationship and time in my life, but, yeah, you gotta move on.

How do you feel about the election, and does it bring a new sense of mission or responsibility to your music?



It’s one of the most devastating events that I’ve ever lived through. I was just completely shocked. I’m so scared and kind of in denial. … For people who are making art and expressing their art, we have a new responsibility to help — that’s kind of all there is in this time. For a lot of people, it’s all we have and the only way we cope with things. Having art that makes not everyone feel so alone and feel hopeful is what will get us through hopefully.

How have you grown personally during this year?



I’ve definitely started to love myself a whole lot more than I have. Freshman year, I really did not like myself, but after writing “A Living Human Girl” and having people come up to me, saying, “This song means so much to me and helped me get through high school” … The more I play it live and see young women and young men and all people, I start to believe the lyrics more. I feel way stronger, and I just like myself more. Everything changes when you start to love yourself.

I liked your “Marshmallow World” cover. What’s your favorite part about the holidays?



This is my favorite time. I love December, I love Christmas music, I love hanging out with family and listening to fun music and everything that comes along with Christmas.

Dream Christmas gift this year?



A kitten. A Persian kitten named Oslo.