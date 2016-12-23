WEATHER »
Take the Goleta Amtrak Station Survey

Yes, Goleta has a working Amtrak station, at 25 South La Patera Lane, in addition to the historic depot over on Los Carneros. The city has posted an online survey that asks how often residents use the bare-bones platform, which sports a covered ticket kiosk and ample parking, for Amtrak trains that roll through several times per day. It also wants to know what hours travelers might prefer and what amenities might make the station more attractive for use. Whether you take the train or not, the city hopes to hear from all.



