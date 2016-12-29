Gail Arnold
Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, Board Member and event co-chair Kandy Luria-Budgor, Event Co-Chair Judy Egenolf, Event Committee Member Dana White, and Event Committee Member Laini Melnick at the Ensemble Theatre Company's Ghost Light Night.
Society Matters: Year in Pictures
67 Events Covered Since Column Debuted in June
Thursday, December 29, 2016
We just started our Society Matters column in June and managed to cover 67 events. Woo-hoo! Given all the great feedback, we plan on keeping up the pace in 2017. We tried to capture the spirit and content of each event in words and pics, as well as provide meaningful information about the valuable work these nonprofits do in our community.
The stories appear under the Art & Living header on the homepage and the archived stories can be found at independent.com/society. Also, one of the stories is featured each week in a full-page column in the Real Estate Section of the print edition.
Email event invites to Gail at society@independent.com.
Board President Paul Jaconette, Board Vice President Father Jon Stephen Hedges, and Dr. Jason Prystowsky, Medical Director and Board Member at Doctors Without Walls=Santa Barbara Street Medicine’s Glow in the Park event.
UCSB Chancellor Dr. Henry Yang and his wife, Dilling Yang at UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Dinner and Lecture with Astronaut Scott Kelly.
Sergeant Mike McGrew (honoree and emcee), Board Secretary Pam Geremia, honoree James Nigro, Event Committee Member Denise Sanford, Board Member Joi Stephens, Board Member and Event Committee Member Eric Philips, Event Committee Member Nina Phillips, and Officer Greg Hons (honoree and emcee) at the Fun with the Force event.
Hayley Firestone Jessup, Richard Mineards, and co-auctioneer Ivana Bozilovic at the Dream Foundation’s Dreamland Gala.