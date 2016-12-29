WEATHER »
Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, Board Member and event co-chair Kandy Luria-Budgor, Event Co-Chair Judy Egenolf, Event Committee Member Dana White, and Event Committee Member Laini Melnick at the Ensemble Theatre Company's Ghost Light Night.

Gail Arnold

Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, Board Member and event co-chair Kandy Luria-Budgor, Event Co-Chair Judy Egenolf, Event Committee Member Dana White, and Event Committee Member Laini Melnick at the Ensemble Theatre Company's Ghost Light Night.

Society Matters: Year in Pictures

67 Events Covered Since Column Debuted in June

By

We just started our Society Matters column in June and managed to cover 67 events. Woo-hoo! Given all the great feedback, we plan on keeping up the pace in 2017. We tried to capture the spirit and content of each event in words and pics, as well as provide meaningful information about the valuable work these nonprofits do in our community.

The stories appear under the Art & Living header on the homepage and the archived stories can be found at independent.com/society. Also, one of the stories is featured each week in a full-page column in the Real Estate Section of the print edition.

Email event invites to Gail at society@independent.com.

By Gail Arnold

Board President Paul Jaconette, Board Vice President Father Jon Stephen Hedges, and Dr. Jason Prystowsky, Medical Director and Board Member at Doctors Without Walls=Santa Barbara Street Medicine’s Glow in the Park event.

By Gail Arnold

UCSB Chancellor Dr. Henry Yang and his wife, Dilling Yang at UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Dinner and Lecture with Astronaut Scott Kelly.

By Gail Arnold

Sergeant Mike McGrew (honoree and emcee), Board Secretary Pam Geremia, honoree James Nigro, Event Committee Member Denise Sanford, Board Member Joi Stephens, Board Member and Event Committee Member Eric Philips, Event Committee Member Nina Phillips, and Officer Greg Hons (honoree and emcee) at the Fun with the Force event.

By Gail Arnold

Hayley Firestone Jessup, Richard Mineards, and co-auctioneer Ivana Bozilovic at the Dream Foundation’s Dreamland Gala.

By Gail Arnold

President, CEO and honoree Paul Didier and his wife, Bobbi Didier at the United Way’s Red Feather Ball.

By Gail Arnold

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services volunteers: Kathy Strand-Spieler, Doug Van Pelt, and Kathy Hughes at Unity Shoppe’s Annual Telethon.

By Gail Arnold

Honorees Amaia Laskin and Dr. Frederic Kass at the American Cancer Society’s Riviera Ball.

By Gail Arnold

2016 Young Professional of the Year Andrea Posey witih 2017 Young Professional of the Year Brian Cota at the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club’s Holiday Gala.

By Gail Arnold

Owner and Chair Michael Towbes with President and CEO Janet Garufis at Montecito Bank & Trust’s Community Dividends Awards Luncheon.

By Gail Arnold

Penny Jenkins and Anne Kratz at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s Table of Life Gala.

By Gail Arnold

Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club (SBPRC) general manager David Sigman, SBPRC sponsorship director Charles Ward, and Brent Monroe, VP Sales, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation at the Pacific Coast Open at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

By Gail Arnold

Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, Board Member and event co-chair Kandy Luria-Budgor, Event Co-Chair Judy Egenolf, Event Committee Member Dana White, and Event Committee Member Laini Melnick at the Ensemble Theatre Company’s Ghost Light Night.



Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: