Granada Donors Mingle with Kathy Griffin

Before her nearly sold-out performance on April 1st at the Granada Theatre, comedian Kathy Griffin visited with major donors at a reception in the elegant McCune Founders Room. Without announcement, Griffin suddenly appeared out of a service entrance, briskly walking with a wide smile and carrying a large tray of cookies that she proceeded to serve to donors lounging in the room. She entertained the intimate gathering and enthusiastically posed for photos with many of the donors. After the reception, Griffin gave a wildly hilarious 2 and 1/2 hour nonstop performance.

In 2014, after six consecutive Grammy nominations, Griffin won her first Grammy for Best Comedy Album. She is a two-time Emmy award winner and a New York Times bestselling author. She is presently on a nationwide 50-city standup tour.

Premier Patron Lounge events are held periodically throughout the year for members of the Premier Patron Society — those making annual donations of $10,000 or more. In addition to getting to schmooze with the stars before and after performances, benefits of membership include invites to other types of events at the theater and receptions hosted by board members in their homes. For a full list of benefits, go to granadasb.org/PatronOsvationCircles.aspx.

Unlike many other performing arts centers, the Granada does not receive ongoing financial support from any government entity. It covers only half its budget through ticket sales and earned income, relying on private funding and community support for the difference. For more information about the Granada Theatre generally, go to granadasb.org.

By Gail Arnold