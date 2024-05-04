Carpinteria’s Living Shoreline Project Gets $1.62 Million to Protect Coast from Climate Change

To protect its vulnerable coastline, the City of Carpinteria recently secured a $1.62 million grant from the California State Coastal Conservancy to fund the “Carpinteria Living Shoreline Project,” which aims to add needed defenses to the low-lying Carpinteria City Beach, surrounding neighborhoods, and downtown areas that lack any “hardened coastal armoring” against climate change impacts.

Sea level rise, flooding, and erosion are growing threats facing Carpinteria’s coast, as detailed in the city’s 2019 Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment and Adaptation Plan, which was made to inform community discussions and guide efforts around enhanced coastal resiliency. According to the plan, Carpinteria could see sea levels rise 2–10 feet by 2100 (10 feet being the extreme worst-case scenario).

In response, the Living Shoreline Project will implement a “sustainable, nature-based solution along the city beach using ‘living’ elements like vegetation and sand to provide resilient shoreline protection,” the city said. One example is to create a cobble and vegetative dune system along the beach to serve as the first line of defense during a large storm event.

The $1.62 million grant will fund community engagement, planning development, engineering designs, and environmental review of the project prior to its implementation along Carpinteria City Beach. The city said it will collaborate closely with local, regional, and state partners throughout the planning process.

“Our coastline is a critical habitat, recreational space, and economic driver,” said Assemblymember Gregg Hart in the city’s news release. “I am proud of the State’s significant investment in protecting and enhancing our coastal resources.”

The project resembles others happening around South County to address sea level rise, erosion, and flooding risks, which are already taking their toll across the county’s coastline. Goleta could see the same sea level rise as Carpinteria by 2100, and the City of Santa Barbara expects its sea levels to rise by a little more than six feet by the end of the century,

“This innovative project marks a major step forward in Carpinteria’s proactive efforts to adapt to climate change and secure a resilient future for its irreplaceable coastal areas,” said city spokesperson Olivia Uribe Mutal. “By working with nature’s defenses, the Living Shoreline will provide sustainable protection while preserving the beach experience for all to enjoy.”