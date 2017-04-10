Church Burglary Suspect Apprehended

A man suspected of a number of church break-ins recently was arrested by Goleta police on April 2. Joseph Rose of Boston, Mass., was identified by an employee of the Unitarian Universalist Live Oak Church after the worker — there to prep for Sunday’s service — found Rose in the church. Rose ran away, but a Sheriff’s sergeant located him a few blocks over. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office contracts with the City of Goleta for police service.

At the time of his arrest, Rose was carrying items that allegedly implicate him in the Unitarian break-in — he’d broken a window to get inside — and also one at Coastline Christian Academy. The police also believe other evidence points to Rose being involved in a burglary at Goleta Valley Church, which was very similar to the one at the Unitarian church. Rose was booked at County Jail on two counts of burglary