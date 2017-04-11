Most letters to the editor are about politics and other subjects, but I had to comment on an advertisement I saw in the April 6 issue. It says, “Become a leader! MBA Santa Barbara” etc. Well that’s a good program, and MBAs are nice to have, but isn’t that a master’s of business degree? The people in the ad look like they are having some sort of debate over their bisexual love triangle. The lady wearing jeans and the guy in the plaid hillbilly shirt certainly don’t make me want to get a MBA at this “school.” I hope this isn’t one of The Donald’s schools. Actually he would, at least, have had people in business attire.